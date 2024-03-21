Wales vs Finland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying match between Wales and Finland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wales will be up against Finland in a Euro 2024 qualifying playoff Path A semi-final tie at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday.

Both sides advanced to the playoffs via the Nations League after finishing third in their respective groups of the Euro 2024 qualifiers, and the winner here will face either Poland or Estonia in the Path A final.

Hence, the aim will be to move one step closer to joining the Netherlands, France and Austria in Group D of the final tournament.

Wales vs Finland kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:45 pm ET Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

The UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying match between Wales and Finland will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

It will kick off at 3:45 pm ET on Thursday, March 21, in the United States (US).

How to watch Wales vs Finland online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through ViX+.

Team news & squads

Wales team news

The Dragons boss Rob Page will be without the injured duo of Joe Low and Ben Cabango, while Tom Lockyer will need further monitoring after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Aaron Ramsey came off the bench against Swansea City in the Championship last weekend, and the Cardiff City midfielder finds himself in the squad.

Wales possible XI: Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ampadu, Levitt, Williams; Wilson, Johnson; Moore

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hennessey, Ward, A. Davies, King Defenders: B. Davies, Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Williams, Dasilva, Fox Midfielders: Ramsey, Wilson, Ampadu, Brooks, Levitt, Colwill, J. James, Sheehan, Savage Forwards: D. James, Moore, Johnson, Matondo, Broadhead, Cullen

Finland team news

Inter Miami midfielder Robert Taylor has withdrawn from the squad, while Middlesbrough forward Marcus Forss is a doubt due to a leg injury.

However, Finland manager Markku Kanerva is likely to look beyond Forss anyway, as in-form Minnesota United forward Teemu Pukki is in line to lead the attack.

Lukas Hradecky is likely to get the nod over Viljami Sinisalo in goal, while Glen Kamara marshals the midfield.

Finland possible XI: Hradecky; Soiri, Hoskonen, Jensen, Uronen; Kamara, Schuller, Jensen; Lod, Pukki, Pohjanpalo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hradecky, Sinisalo, Joronen Defenders: Hoskonen, R. Jensen, Ivanov, Tenho, Soiri, Alho, Uronen, Peltola Midfielders: Kamara, Lod, Schuller, Kairinen, F. Jensen, Hakans, Antman, Niskanen, Suhonen Forwards: Kallman, Pukki, Pohjanpalo, Forss

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Wales and Finland across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 1, 2021 Finland 0-0 Wales International Friendly November 18, 2020 Wales 3-1 Finland UEFA Nations League September 3, 2020 Finland 0-1 Wales UEFA Nations League November 16, 2013 Wales 1-1 Finland International Friendly October 10, 2009 Finland 2-1 Wales UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

