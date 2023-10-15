Wales vs Croatia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Wales and Croatia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wales have got some room to cover in the Euro 2024 qualifiers when they welcome Croatia to the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday.

Coming into the tie on the back of a 4-0 win against Gibraltar in a friendly, Rob Page's men will need to win their remaining three games in Group D in order to improve their chances of an automatic qualification.

Whereas Zlatko Dalic would be a bit more confident of making it to the upcoming Euros competition despite falling to ta 1-0 loss to Turkey in the group.

How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Wales vs Croatia kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EDT Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

The UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Wales and Croatia will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT on October 15 in the United States (US).

How to watch Wales vs Croatia online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch on fuboTV. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Wales team news

Page will revert to a more familiar first XI against Croatia after affording to make some rotations in the Gibraltar friendly.

Kieffer Moore will hope to start again after his double in the mid-week, with Daniel James and Harry Wilson involved just behind the Bournemouth striker.

Aaron Ramsey and Brennan Johnson continue to remain sidelined through injuries, so Ben Davies should wear the captain's armband.

Wales possible XI: Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, James, Ampadu, Williams; Wilson, D. James; Moore

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hennessey, Ward, King Defenders: Davies, Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Williams, Lockyer, Poole, Low Midfielders: Wilson, Ampadu, Brooks, Levitt, J. James, Sheehan, Savage Forwards: D. James, Moore, Bradshaw, Broadhead, Cullen

Croatia team news

Ivan Perisic is out with an ACL injury, along with Andrej Kramaric and Luka Ivanusec making up for the list of injuries.

Although Dalic may look to effect some changes from the Turkey loss, Josip Brekalo is likely to occupy the left wing in place of Ivanusec again.

Among the ones eyeing a starting berth on Saturday, Lovro Majer will look to force his way in the middle, while Nikola Vlasic and Bruno Petkovic can start up front.

Croatia possible XI: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Vlasic, Petkovic, Brekalo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Livakovic, Labrovic, Ivusic Defenders: Stanisic, Barisic, Gvardiol, Erlic, Sutalo, Sosa, Vida, Juranovic Midfielders: Majer, Kovacic, Modric, Brozovic, Vlasic, Pasalic, Moro Forwards: Brekalo, Petkovic, Musa, Beljo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Mar 25, 2023 Croatia 1-1 Wales UEFA European Championship Qualifiers Oct 13, 2019 Wales 1-1 Croatia UEFA European Championship Qualifiers Jun 8, 2019 Croatia 2-1 Wales UEFA European Championship Qualifiers Mar 26, 2013 Wales 1-2 Croatia UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Oct 15, 2012 Croatia 2-0 Wales UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

