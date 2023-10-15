This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Wales vs Croatia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
Cardiff City Stadium
How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Wales and Croatia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wales have got some room to cover in the Euro 2024 qualifiers when they welcome Croatia to the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday.

Coming into the tie on the back of a 4-0 win against Gibraltar in a friendly, Rob Page's men will need to win their remaining three games in Group D in order to improve their chances of an automatic qualification.

Whereas Zlatko Dalic would be a bit more confident of making it to the upcoming Euros competition despite falling to ta 1-0 loss to Turkey in the group.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Wales vs Croatia kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 15, 2023
Kick-off time:2:45 pm EDT
Venue:Cardiff City Stadium

The UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Wales and Croatia will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT on October 15 in the United States (US).

How to watch Wales vs Croatia online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch on fuboTV. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Wales team news

Page will revert to a more familiar first XI against Croatia after affording to make some rotations in the Gibraltar friendly.

Kieffer Moore will hope to start again after his double in the mid-week, with Daniel James and Harry Wilson involved just behind the Bournemouth striker.

Aaron Ramsey and Brennan Johnson continue to remain sidelined through injuries, so Ben Davies should wear the captain's armband.

Wales possible XI: Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, James, Ampadu, Williams; Wilson, D. James; Moore

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hennessey, Ward, King
Defenders:Davies, Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Williams, Lockyer, Poole, Low
Midfielders:Wilson, Ampadu, Brooks, Levitt, J. James, Sheehan, Savage
Forwards:D. James, Moore, Bradshaw, Broadhead, Cullen

Croatia team news

Ivan Perisic is out with an ACL injury, along with Andrej Kramaric and Luka Ivanusec making up for the list of injuries.

Although Dalic may look to effect some changes from the Turkey loss, Josip Brekalo is likely to occupy the left wing in place of Ivanusec again.

Among the ones eyeing a starting berth on Saturday, Lovro Majer will look to force his way in the middle, while Nikola Vlasic and Bruno Petkovic can start up front.

Croatia possible XI: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Vlasic, Petkovic, Brekalo

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Livakovic, Labrovic, Ivusic
Defenders:Stanisic, Barisic, Gvardiol, Erlic, Sutalo, Sosa, Vida, Juranovic
Midfielders:Majer, Kovacic, Modric, Brozovic, Vlasic, Pasalic, Moro
Forwards:Brekalo, Petkovic, Musa, Beljo

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
Mar 25, 2023Croatia 1-1 WalesUEFA European Championship Qualifiers
Oct 13, 2019Wales 1-1 CroatiaUEFA European Championship Qualifiers
Jun 8, 2019Croatia 2-1 WalesUEFA European Championship Qualifiers
Mar 26, 2013Wales 1-2 CroatiaUEFA World Cup Qualifiers
Oct 15, 2012Croatia 2-0 WalesUEFA World Cup Qualifiers

