How to watch Virginia vs Virginia Tech NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 17 Virginia Cavaliers (9–2) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (3–8) square off on Saturday with the Commonwealth Cup on the line.

Virginia rolls into rivalry week in great shape, sitting at 9–2 (6–1 in conference play) after a convincing 34–17 victory over Duke. The Cavaliers set the tone early, jumping out to a 17–3 halftime lead and never taking their foot off the gas, tacking on another 17 points after the break to comfortably close out the win.

Virginia Tech, meanwhile, enters at 3–8 (2–5), still searching for traction in a season that’s slipped away from them. The Hokies fell 34–17 to Miami in their most recent outing. They were down 20–3 at the half but showed some fight, clawing back to make it 26–17 in the fourth quarter before surrendering a late touchdown that put the game out of reach.

Virginia vs Virginia Tech NCAAF game

Virginia vs Virginia Tech: Date and kick-off time

The Cavaliers will take on the Hokies in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Date Saturday, November 29, 2025 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Scott Stadium Location Charlottesville, Virginia

How to watch Virginia vs Virginia Tech on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Virginia vs Virginia Tech news & key players

Virginia Cavaliers team news

Virginia seems to have found firmer footing with Chandler Morris steering the offense. He’s thrown for 2,404 yards along with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions, doing a solid job managing games when the pressure ramps up. J’Mari Taylor has been the engine of the run game, racking up 917 yards and 13 scores as one of the Cavaliers’ most reliable weapons. Out wide, Trell Harris has emerged as a steady go-to option, posting 766 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Virginia Tech Hokies team news

Virginia Tech’s offense continues to run through Kyron Drones, who has piled up 1,841 passing yards with 16 touchdowns against seven picks. He’s still the heartbeat of the Hokies’ attack, but the unit has hit a rough patch in recent weeks. The rushing game hasn’t offered much steady support either, even with Marcellous Hawkins churning out 749 yards on just 118 attempts. Ayden Greene headlines the receiving corps with 516 yards and three TDs, but sustained drives have been tough to come by whenever the Hokies face top-tier defenses.