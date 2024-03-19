How to watch Virginia Cavaliers vs Colorado State Rams NCAA First Four game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the Virginia Cavaliers vs. Colorado State Rams NCAA First Four game, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The No. 10 seed Virginia Cavaliers (23-10) of the ACC will play the No. 10 seed Colorado State Rams (24-10) of the Mountain West in an NCAA Tournament First Four encounter on Tuesday night.

The Cavaliers didn't make it by much, but they're heading to the NCAA Tournament and have a chance to win it for the first time since their 2019 national championship season.

Standing in their way is a very strong Colorado State Rams, who, like the Cavaliers, finished their regular seasons with 22 overall victories before dropping out of their conference tournaments to the eventual title winners in the semifinals.

The winner of this First Four game will play No. 7 Texas on Friday for the first round.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's Virginia vs. Colorado State NCAA Game.

Virginia Cavaliers vs Colorado State Rams tip-off time & stadium

The Cavaliers will face off against the Rams this Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the UD arena in Dayton, Ohio, USA. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA First Four match is set at 9:10 p.m. ET.

Date Tuesday, March 19, 2024 Kick-off Time 9:10 p.m. ET/ 6:10 p.m. PT Venue UD Arena Location Dayton, Ohio, USA

How to watch the Virginia Cavaliers vs Colorado State Rams NCAA match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's NCAA First Four game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Colorado State Rams can watch the game live on truTV. To stream the game, Sling TV is the best streaming service for comprehensive NCAA content.

Plans for Sling TV start at $40.00/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 40 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, Sling TV is a no-brainer for basketball and general sports fans.

If you would rather listen to the coverage on the radio, you can choose from SiriusXM 84 and Virginia Sports Radio Network.

Virginia Cavaliers vs Colorado State Rams Team News and Key Performers

Virginia Cavaliers Team News

Dante Harris has missed 10 games with an ankle injury, and Elijah Gertrude had his redshirt lifted against Texas A&M.

Reece Beekman is shooting 45.1% and averaging 14.3 points for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Colorado State Rams Team News

Senior PG Isaiah Stevens (16.5 points per game) is in his fifth season at Colorado State and is smashing all sorts of records. All-time leader in games, minutes, points, assists, steals, FGs, threes, and more, the matchup of Stevens and Beekman will be the main focus of this game and should be quite the battle.

The Rams' defensive stopper, Nique Clifford, who leads the team in rebounds and shoots 38% from deep, is another key performer to keep an eye on and will guard the opposing team's best scorer.

Head-to-Head Records

This is the first meeting between Virginia and Colorado State. This is Virginia's 26th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and first in a First Four play-in.