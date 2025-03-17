How to watch today's Vinyl vs Rose Unrivaled game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the Unrivaled matchup between the Vinyl and the Rose, including how to watch and team news.

The inaugural Unrivaled championship showdown is set for Monday night, featuring a clash between the second-seeded Rose and the fourth-seeded Vinyl, with each player from the winning club going home with $50,000.

Dearica Hamby delivered in the clutch, driving past league MVP Napheesa Collier for a decisive layup as Vinyl stunned the Lunar Owls with a 73-70 victory in Sunday night’s semifinal.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Gray put on a scoring clinic, pouring in an Unrivaled record 39 points, including a dagger three-pointer, to propel Rose past Laces in a hard-fought 63-57 triumph in the other semifinal matchup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Vinyl vs Rose Unrivaled game, plus plenty more.

Vinyl vs Rose: Date and tip-off time

The Vinyl will square off against the Rose in a highly-anticipated Unrivaled clash on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT from Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida, located near the Doral and Hialeah regions of the city.

Date Monday, March 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Wayfair Arena Location Miami, FL

How to watch Vinyl vs Rose on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Vinyl and the Rose live on:

TV channel: TNT/ truTV

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Vinyl team news & key players

Rhyne Howard spearheaded Vinyl's charge with 23 points, while Jordin Canada delivered in crunch time, dropping 10 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter to erase a 62-52 deficit heading into the final frame. Dearica Hamby was a force on both ends, recording a 16-point, 15-rebound double-double to help seal the victory.

Rose team news & key players

Chelsea Gray put the Rose on her shoulders and willed them into the Unrivaled championship showdown.

The veteran guard delivered a historic 39-point performance, setting a new Unrivaled scoring record, and capped it off with a clutch game-winning three-pointer to propel Rose past Laces, 63-57, in Sunday night's first semifinal. With Angel Reese sidelined due to a left-hand injury, she could only offer support from the bench as no other Rose player cracked double digits in scoring. Gray's masterclass, however, was more than enough to punch their ticket to the title game.

