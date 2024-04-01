Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the LaLiga match between Villarreal and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news

Villarreal will take on Atletico Madrid in the La Liga at Estadio de la Ceramica on Monday. Atletico are fifth in the standings with 55 points, 17 points behind leaders Real Madrid. Villarreal are 17 points behind Atletico in 10th place.

Villarreal have lost just one out of their last 11 games and will be confident of taking points off the team from Madrid. Atletico Madrid have won just two out of their last seven games so they will be under pressure to perform and record consecutive wins in the upcoming fixtures.

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Date: April 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm ET Venue: Estadio de la Ceramica

The match will be played at Estadio de la Ceramica on Monday, with kick-off at 4 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Villarreal team news

Villarreal will face several challenges on Monday as Denis Suarez, Yeremy Pino, Juan Foyth, Ramon Terrats, and Pepe Reina are all sidelined due to injuries, while Eric Bailly, Raul Albiol, and Alfonso Pedraza are uncertain to feature.

In addition to these absences, Alberto Moreno and Kiko Femenia will be unavailable for selection as they serve suspensions, further complicating matters for the Yellow Submarine.

Villarreal predicted XI: Jorgensen; Romero, Mosquera, Mandi, Cuenca; Traore, Comesana, Parejo, Baena; G Moreno, Sorloth.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jorgensen Defenders: Cuenca, Mosquera, Mandi, Romero, Altimira Midfielders: Capoue, Coquelin, Comesana, Trigeuros, Baena Forwards: G. Moreno, Guedes, Sorloth, Morales, Akhomach

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico Madrid's Mario Hermoso and Jose Gimenez are doubtful for the upcoming match, and Thomas Lemar continues his recovery from a long-standing Achilles injury.

The visitors also have two players suspended for Monday's clash, with Nahuel Molina and Rodrigo De Paul facing bans after their recent disciplinary actions. However, Antoine Griezmann is expected to be fit and ready to start despite concerns about a recent ankle problem.

Atletico predicted XI: Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Reinildo; Llorente, Koke, Barrios, Saul, Lino; Griezmann, Morata.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbic Defenders: Soyuncu, Savic, Witsel, Reinildo, Galan, Azpilicueta Midfielders: Llorente, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13/11/23 Atletico Madrid 3 - 1 Villarreal La Liga 04/06/23 Villarreal 2 - 2 Atletico Madrid La Liga 21/08/22 Atletico Madrid 0 - 2 Villarreal La Liga 10/01/22 Villarreal 2 - 2 Atletico Madrid La Liga 30/08/21 Atletico Madrid 2 - 2 Villarreal La Liga

