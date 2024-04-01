How to watch today's Villanova vs. Penn State Women's NCAA March Madness game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Villanova Wildcats vs. Penn State Lady Lions Women's NCAA March Madness game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Villanova Wildcats (21-12) and Penn State Lady Lions (22-12) face off in the semifinals of the inaugural Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament on Monday at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The Wildcats punched their ticket to the WBIT Final Four on Thursday evening with a 67-59 home win over the Saint Joseph's Hawks, and carry a three-game winning streak into a home matchup against the Penn State.

The Lady Lions, meanwhile, earned their 22nd win of the season with a hard-fought 92-87 victory over Mississippi State in the quarterfinals of the WBIT.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's Villanova Wildcats vs. Penn State Lady Lions Women's NCAA March Madness Game.

Villanova Wildcats vs. Penn State Lady Lions tip-off time & stadium

The Wildcats will face off against Penn State this Monday, April 1, 2024, at the Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA match is set at 2:30 p.m. ET/ 11:30 a.m. PT.

Date Monday, April 1, 2024 Tip-off Time 2:30 p.m. ET/ 11:30 a.m. PT Venue Hinkle Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch the Villanova vs. Penn State NCAA March Madness match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's Women's NCAA March Madness game between the Villanova Wildcats and the Penn State Lady Lions can watch the game live on ESPN U.

To stream the game online, the best streaming service is Fubo, which offers 180+ live TV channels, including all the channels you need to watch NCAA Division 1 women's basketball online.

Fubo's current channel lineup includes ESPN, ABC, ESPNU, Pac-12, ACCN, SEC Network and more, plus 1000 hours of free DVR. What that means: Fubo lets you watch a women’s college basketball live feed online or record the games to watch a replay back on-demand later.

Fubo has a seven-day free trial offer that you can use to watch NCAA women's basketball online for free. Their current promo also saves you $20 off your first month, with pricing starting from just $59.99/month after your free trial is up.

Villanova Wildcats vs. Penn State Lady Lions Team News and Key Performers

Villanova Wildcats Team News

Villanova's roster is a mix-and-match of transfer talent with holdovers from last season, but the team as a whole has far more experience than Penn. Lucy Olsen paces the Wildcats with 23.4 PPG, 1.8 steals, and a 29.5% 3-point conversion rate (51-for-173). Christina Dalce is the board leader in the squad, with 9.7 RPG, and 2.3 blocks. Bella Runyan led the way against Saint Joseph with 16 points, plus five rebounds and one assist.

Penn State Lady Lions Team News

The 92-87 win marked the team's best single-season win record since 2013-14. Three Lady Lions in double figures led the attack: Ashley Owusu (24), Makenna Marisa (22) and William Campbell (10). Leilani Kapinus scored nine points but had a career-high five big blocks, two of which came down the stretch. Campbell shot flawlessly, going 4-of-4 from the floor, including 2-of-2 from long distance.

Head-to-Head Records

The Lady Lions boast an 8-5 all-time margin against Villanova. The two teams have not met Villanova in nearly two decades.