How to watch Villanova vs Wisconsin NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Fiserv Forum will set the stage Friday as the Villanova Wildcats look to keep their strong start rolling against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Wisconsin comes into the matchup sitting at 7–3 on the season, but momentum isn’t exactly on its side. The Badgers were dealt a harsh reality check in their most recent outing, getting run off the floor by Nebraska in a lopsided 90–60 defeat.

Villanova, meanwhile, has been trending in the opposite direction. The Wildcats own an 8–2 record and are coming off a convincing 79–61 win over Pittsburgh, a game that showcased their balance and control on both ends of the court. With confidence high and form looking sharp, Villanova will aim to make a statement against a Wisconsin squad eager to bounce back.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Villanova vs Wisconsin NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Villanova vs Wisconsin: Date and kick-off time

The Wildcats will take on the Badgers in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, December 19, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI.

Date Friday, December 19, 2025 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Villanova vs Wisconsin on TV & stream live online

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Villanova vs Wisconsin news & key players

Villanova Wildcats team news

Villanova was firmly in control for most of its win over Pittsburgh, putting together one of its more polished performances of the season. The Wildcats connected on 52 percent of their shots overall and were sharp from deep, hitting 41 percent from beyond the arc. They also cashed in at the free-throw line with 18 makes and turned Pitt’s 12 miscues into 16 points. On the other end, the Panthers shot a respectable 42 percent, but their night from three was rough, going just 5-for-22 (23%).

Sophomore guard Bryce Lindsay has been the engine for Villanova’s offense, pouring in 17.2 points per game while shooting an efficient 48.7 percent from the floor and an eye-popping 45.8 percent from long range. He’s not alone, though. Freshman Acaden Lewis has impressed with 12.4 points and 5.6 assists per night, senior big man Duke Brennan is a double-double threat at 12.1 points and 11.7 rebounds, and rookie forward Matt Hodge has chipped in 10.1 points per game.

Wisconsin Badgers team news

Wisconsin, meanwhile, is coming off a forgettable outing against Nebraska. The Badgers struggled mightily to find a rhythm, shooting just 34 percent overall and a frigid 7-for-32 (22 percent) from three-point range. Nebraska seized control early, carried a 16-point lead into halftime, and blew the game open after the break, eventually stretching the margin to 33. The Huskers dominated the paint 44-24, shot 54 percent from the field, and kept Wisconsin playing from behind for nearly 80 percent of the contest.

Despite the setback, the Badgers still have firepower. Senior guard Nick Boyd has been their go-to scorer, averaging 20.2 points per game on 48.3 percent shooting. He’s supported by junior guard John Blackwell, who adds 19.6 points and 5.3 rebounds, junior forward Nolan Winter with 12.8 points and 9.4 boards, and sophomore Austin Rapp, who contributes nearly 10 points per game.