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Al Nassr v Al Najmah: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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Video: Cristiano loses his temper at Dunga’s repeated behaviour

C. Ronaldo
Al Nassr FC
Al Nassr FC vs Al Najma
Al Najma
Saudi Pro League
N. Dunga
Portugal
Saudi Arabia
Egypt

What did the Egyptian player do in the match against Al-Nasr?

Egyptian midfielder Nabil Emad "Dunga", the star of Saudi club Al-Najma, infuriated Cristiano Ronaldo during his side’s clash with Al-Nassr in Matchday 27 of the Saudi Professional League.

Dunga joined Al-Najma, who were bottom of the league, during the last winter transfer window and has become a key player in the team’s fierce battle to avoid relegation. 

During the match against league leaders Al-Nassr, the Egyptian player sustained an injury in a challenge with Abdullah Al-Hamdan in the 26th minute and fell to the ground.

Dunga received treatment on the pitch for over two minutes, and after the referee ordered an ambulance to be brought on, he surprised everyone by suddenly getting to his feet and asking to walk off the pitch under his own steam. 

This incident angered Ronaldo, who made no secret of his frustration, directing his anger at the ambulance driver to leave the pitch quickly so as not to waste any more of his team’s time.

Saudi Pro League
Al Najma crest
Al Najma
ANA
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO
Saudi Pro League
Al Akhdoud crest
Al Akhdoud
ALA
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN

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Just a few minutes after returning to the pitch, Dunga fell again in the 32nd minute, demanding treatment, in a scene that angered Al-Nassr’s captain once more.

It is worth noting that Dunga had moved to Al-Najma from Egyptian side Zamalek, and the Saudi team is attempting to capitalise on his experience to secure their place in the league.

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