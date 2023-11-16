Venezuela vs Ecuador: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Venezuela and Ecuador, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Venezuela and Ecuador will be aiming for their third win in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers when they lock horns on Thursday.

Both nations picked up seven points in their last three outings in the qualifiers. Fernando Batista's side notably held Brazil to a 1-1 draw before beating Chile 3-0, while Felix Sanchez Bas' side last recorded a goalless draw with Colombia.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Venezuela vs Ecuador kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 5 pm ET Venue: Monumental of Maturin Stadium

The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Venezuela and Ecuador will be played at the Monumental of Maturin Stadium in Maturin, Venezuela.

It will kick off at 5 pm ET on November 16 in the United States (US).

How to watch Venezuela vs Ecuador online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz in the US, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Venezuela team news

The lineup should be similar to the side that beat Chile 3-0, although Darwin Machis can push for a start alongside Salomon Rondon and Yeferson Soteldo after scoring off the bench the last time out.

One of Eduard Bello, Jose Martinez and Yangel Herrera could also make way for the return of skipper Tomas Rincon in midfield.

Venezuela possible XI: Romo; Gonzalez, Angel, Osorio, Navarro; Bello, Martinez, Herrera; Machis, Rondon, Soteldo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romo, Baroja, Graterol Defenders: Rosales, Gonzalez, Angel, Osorio, Ferraresi, Mago, Navarro, Aramburu Midfielders: Rincon, Otero, Machis, Moreno, Soteldo, Savarino, Herrera, Martinez, Casseres, Bello, Castillo, Sosa Forwards: Rondon, Cordova, Ramirez

Ecuador team news

The visitors will miss forward Enner Valencia through injury here, as Kevin Rodriguez will continue in attack besides Leonardo Campana.

16-year-old Kendry Paez will also see himself starting from the outset once again, with Carlos Gruezo and Moises Caicedo for company.

The back three of Felix Torres, Willian Pacho and Piero Hincapie should be the same.

Ecuador possible XI: Dominguez; Torres, Pacho, Hincapie; Preciado, Paez, M. Caicedo, Gruezo, Chavez; Rodriguez, Campana.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dominguez, Galinder, Burrai Defenders: Arboleda, Preciado, Hincapie, Torres, Pacho, Hurtado, Chala, Realpe, Quinonez Midfielders: Mena, Gruezo, M. Caicedo, Franco, Cifuentes, Franco, Cifuentes, Sornoza, Ortiz, Paez, Yeboah, Zambrano Forwards: Campana, J. Caicedo, Rodriguez, Julio

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two nations faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 11, 2021 Ecuador 1-0 Venezuela CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers October 10, 2021 Venezuela 2-1 Ecuador CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers June 20, 2021 Venezuela 2-2 Ecuador Copa America June 1, 2019 Venezuela 1-1 Ecuador International friendly June 8, 2017 Ecuador 1-1 Venezuela International friendly

Useful links