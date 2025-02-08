How to watch today's Venezia vs Roma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Venezia and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Roma will be looking to relaunch their bid for European football when they take on Venezia in Sunday's Serie A game at Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo.

Lupi have begun to slowly edge towards the bottom half of the standings table. Amid their Europa League campaign, but following a Coppa Italia exit, Claudio Ranieri's side will set their focus on getting back to winning ways in Serie A.

On the other hand, having picked just one win in their last 13 games, relegation-threatened Venezia aim to snap a six-game winless run in the league.

How to watch Venezia vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Venezia and Roma will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

Venezia vs Roma kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Pierluigi Penzo

The Serie A match between Venezia and Roma will be played at Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo in Venezia, Italy.

It will kick off at 3:30 am PT / 6:30 am ET on Sunday, February 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Venezia team news

In a major blow in the transfer window, the club lost their top scorer Joel Pohjanpalo to Serie B side Palermo. It is now up to new signing Daniel Fila to offer John Yeboah and Christian Gytkjaer competition for a spot up front.

Michael Svoboda, Marin Sverko, Richie Sagrado, Alfred Duncan, Domen Crnigoj, and first-choice goalkeeper Filip Stankovic are ruled out through injuries. Ionut Radu will replace Stankovic in goal.

Roma team news

Between the weekend tie and the midweek Europa League fixture against Porto, Ranieri will make changes to his XI.

Artem Dovbyk, Bryan Cristante and Lorenzo Pellegrini are expected to start, besides Gianluca Mancini's return from a ban. New signings Devyne Rensch, Lucas Gourna-Douath and Anass Salah-Eddine will also look to make a mark.

Manu Kone will be suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

