Velez vs Atletico Tucuman: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Velez have been magnificent playing at home in the second phase of the competition with three wins and one draw in the four fixtures they have played in their own backyard. In the last game at the Estadio Jose Amalfitani, a 10-men Velez held on to a toothless draw against Tigre maintaining their winning streak at home and this could serve as a major confidence booster before their clash against Atletico Tucuman.

The visitors on the other hand, enter the contest on the back of a third 0-0 draw in the second phase. With 10 points from their opening seven fixtures, Atletico Tucuman are hovering in the bottom half of the table in the 10th position. Although a win could see them climb up the ladder and reach as high as the 5th spot.

Velez vs Atletico Tucuman kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET Venue: Estadio José Amalfitani

The Liga Profesional Argentina match between Velez and Atletico Tucuman will take place at the Estadio Jose Amalfitani with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET.

How to watch Velez vs Atletico Tucuman - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be available to watch on television or stream online live but viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Velez team news

Velez midfielder Nicolas Garyadale was given the marching order in the 7th minute of the clash against Tigre and the Argentine midfielder will be suspended.

Defender Leonardo Jara is nursing a knee injury, Braian Romero also has a knee issue, and midfielder Christian Ordonez is also ruled out of the clash with an injury.

Velez predicted XI: G. Gomez; Garcia, Gianetti, V. Gomez, E. Gomez; Mendez; Pizzini, Florentin, T. Fernandez, Prestianni; Bou.

Position Players Goalkeepers: G. Gomez, V. Gomez, Burian Defenders: Giannetti, Brizuela, Fernandez, Pernicone, Gomez, Guidara, Garcia Midfielders: Caseres, Gordillo, Mendez, Florentin, Cabrera Forwards: Pizzini, Lobato, Prestianni, Aquino, Castro, Osorio, Bou

Atletico Tucuman team news

The visitors have a few massive injury concerns before their contest against Velez. Marcelo Ortiz is ruled out with a calf injury alongside Lucas Naranjo and Marcelo Estigarribia with knee and ankle issues respectively.

Cristian Menendez and Adrian Sanchez are also tipped to be sidelined on Monday with the former having a Achilles tendon and the latter suffering from a muscle problem.

Atletico Tucuman predicted XI: Marchiori; De la Fuente, Bianchi, Romero, Orihuela; Kociubinski; Giani, Carrera, Pereyra; A. Rodriguez, Coronel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marchiori, Ojeda Defenders: De la Fuente, Bianchi, Romero, Orihuela, Flores, Paz, Ibarrola, Lagos Midfielders: Kociubinski, Careera, Pereyra, Acosta, Gonzalez, Ponce, Di Franco, Carrasco Forwards: Rodriguez, Coronel, Tesuri, Giani, Puch, R. Rodriguez, A. Rodriguez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21 February 2023 Atl. Tucuman 1-1 Velez Liga Profesional Argentina 3 July 2022 Velez 0-1 Atl. Tucuman Liga Profesional Argentina 3 August 2021 Atl. Tucuman 0-0 Velez Liga Profesional Argentina 13 April 2021 Atl. Tucuman 2-0 Velez Liga Profesional Argentina 17 September 2019 Velez 1-0 Atl. Tucuman Liga Profesional Argentina

