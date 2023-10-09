Velez vs Atletico Tucuman: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Velez have been magnificent playing at home in the second phase of the competition with three wins and one draw in the four fixtures they have played in their own backyard. In the last game at the Estadio Jose Amalfitani, a 10-men Velez held on to a toothless draw against Tigre maintaining their winning streak at home and this could serve as a major confidence booster before their clash against Atletico Tucuman.
The visitors on the other hand, enter the contest on the back of a third 0-0 draw in the second phase. With 10 points from their opening seven fixtures, Atletico Tucuman are hovering in the bottom half of the table in the 10th position. Although a win could see them climb up the ladder and reach as high as the 5th spot.
Velez vs Atletico Tucuman kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 9, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio José Amalfitani
How to watch Velez vs Atletico Tucuman - TV channels & live streams
Live on GOAL
|GOAL
|Live updates
The game will not be available to watch on television or stream online live but viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Velez team news
Velez midfielder Nicolas Garyadale was given the marching order in the 7th minute of the clash against Tigre and the Argentine midfielder will be suspended.
Defender Leonardo Jara is nursing a knee injury, Braian Romero also has a knee issue, and midfielder Christian Ordonez is also ruled out of the clash with an injury.
Velez predicted XI: G. Gomez; Garcia, Gianetti, V. Gomez, E. Gomez; Mendez; Pizzini, Florentin, T. Fernandez, Prestianni; Bou.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|G. Gomez, V. Gomez, Burian
|Defenders:
|Giannetti, Brizuela, Fernandez, Pernicone, Gomez, Guidara, Garcia
|Midfielders:
|Caseres, Gordillo, Mendez, Florentin, Cabrera
|Forwards:
|Pizzini, Lobato, Prestianni, Aquino, Castro, Osorio, Bou
Atletico Tucuman team news
The visitors have a few massive injury concerns before their contest against Velez. Marcelo Ortiz is ruled out with a calf injury alongside Lucas Naranjo and Marcelo Estigarribia with knee and ankle issues respectively.
Cristian Menendez and Adrian Sanchez are also tipped to be sidelined on Monday with the former having a Achilles tendon and the latter suffering from a muscle problem.
Atletico Tucuman predicted XI: Marchiori; De la Fuente, Bianchi, Romero, Orihuela; Kociubinski; Giani, Carrera, Pereyra; A. Rodriguez, Coronel.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Marchiori, Ojeda
|Defenders:
|De la Fuente, Bianchi, Romero, Orihuela, Flores, Paz, Ibarrola, Lagos
|Midfielders:
|Kociubinski, Careera, Pereyra, Acosta, Gonzalez, Ponce, Di Franco, Carrasco
|Forwards:
|Rodriguez, Coronel, Tesuri, Giani, Puch, R. Rodriguez, A. Rodriguez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|21 February 2023
|Atl. Tucuman 1-1 Velez
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|3 July 2022
|Velez 0-1 Atl. Tucuman
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|3 August 2021
|Atl. Tucuman 0-0 Velez
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|13 April 2021
|Atl. Tucuman 2-0 Velez
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|17 September 2019
|Velez 1-0 Atl. Tucuman
|Liga Profesional Argentina