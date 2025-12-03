How to watch Vanderbilt vs SMU NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The SMU Mustangs hit the road again on Wednesday, this time heading to Nashville for a showdown with the Vanderbilt Commodores.

SMU is coming off a nail-biter in Starkville last Friday, where they went toe-to-toe with a struggling Mississippi State squad and needed extra time to escape with an 87-81 overtime win. The Mustangs leaned heavily on their stars, Boopie Miler poured in 28 points and grabbed nine boards, while Jason Pierre Jr. added 24 of his own. Depth was almost nonexistent, though, with Miller and three other starters logging 39+ grueling minutes. The win was gutsy, but it came at a big energy cost.

Meanwhile, life is pretty sweet for Vanderbilt fans right now. Even if the football team sits at 10-2 and ends up on the outside of the CFP bubble, the Commodores have firmly reasserted themselves in the SEC conversation. And on the hardwood, they're riding an even bigger high. Vanderbilt just returned from a wildly successful trip to the Bahamas, steamrolling its way to the Battle 4 Atlantis crown after hammering Saint Mary’s 96-71 on Nov. 28. That title-clinching win capped back-to-back victories over Western Kentucky (83-78) and VCU (89-74), three games in three days, a true test of depth. Vandy’s bench aced it, led by spark-plug scorer Jalen Washington, who erupted for 19 points in the final.

Vanderbilt vs SMU: Date and tip-off time

The Commodores will face off against the Wolfpack in an exciting NCAAM game on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 9:15 pm ET or 6:15 pm PT at Memorial Gymnasium (TN) in Nashville, TN.

Date Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:15 pm ET or 6:15 pm PT Venue Memorial Gymnasium Location Nashville, TN

How to watch Vanderbilt vs SMU on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Vanderbilt and SMU live on SEC Network nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Vanderbilt vs SMU team news & key performers

Vanderbilt Commodores team news

Vanderbilt has its own arsenal. Jalen Washington, the 6-10 North Carolina transfer, has carved out a productive role off the bench, logging 17.6 minutes per night with averages of 8.8 points and 4.9 rebounds. Duke Miles has become the team’s go-to scorer, dropping 18.8 points per game while shooting a scorching 47.4% from deep and dishing 4.8 assists. Tyler Nickel is another consistent threat, adding 13.5 points and connecting on a sharp 46.3% from long range.

Offensively, the Commodores are playing video-game basketball — hitting 52.1% of their field-goal attempts and 40.2% from behind the arc, ranking 18th nationally in three-point shooting. KenPom slots Vanderbilt 10th in the country overall, with a monster rating of fourth in Adjusted Offensive Efficiency.

SMU Mustangs team news

Michigan transfer Sam Walters (6-9, 230) remains the biggest question mark for SMU’s rotation, having sat out the last three contests with an ankle issue. His status is still up in the air, and without him, the Mustangs’ frontcourt depth has been stretched thin.

Even so, this team has firepower. Boopie Miler, the well-traveled 6-foot guard who previously suited up for Central Michigan and Wake Forest before arriving at SMU last season, has taken complete command of the offense. He’s stuffing the stat sheet with 21.2 points per game while shooting a blistering 49% from the field and 45.9% from deep. Jason Pierre Jr., a former Jacksonville State standout, has been strong as Robin to his Batman — averaging 18.4 points and 6.4 rebounds on 45.7% shooting (31.7% from three).

KenPom analytics back up the Mustangs’ legitimacy, ranking them 42nd overall, with top-50 marks in both Adjusted Offensive Efficiency (46th) and Adjusted Defense (51st). Their decision-making with the ball has also been elite, sitting 36th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio.