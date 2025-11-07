How to watch today's Vanderbilt vs Auburn NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Ranked 15th nationally, the Vanderbilt Commodores will be up against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday at FirstBank Stadium.

The Commodores have a brilliant 7-2 overall record. However, they are currently on the back foot after losing out to 13th-seeded Texas (34-31) in their previous match. The matchup against Auburn gives them a great stage to showcase a dominating comeback and escalate their status in the competition.

The Tigers have a 4-5 overall record and head into this clash on the back of a 10-3 loss to Kentucky. Clear underdogs in this match, the Tigers will be eager to revive their campaign by handing a shock defeat to the Commodores.

Vanderbilt vs Auburn: Date and kick-off time

The Vanderbilt vs Auburn game will be played on November 8 at FirstBank Stadium.

Date November 8, 2025 Kick-off Time 04:00 PM ET / 01:00 PM PT Venue FirstBank Stadium Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Vanderbilt vs Auburn on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : SEC Network

: SEC Network Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

In case you are unable to watch the game, you can use a VPN. In sports, we always recommend ExpressVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.

Vanderbilt vs Auburn Team News

Vanderbilt Team News

Vanderbilt will miss the services of defensive linemen Yilanan Ouattara and Nikhil Jefferson, quarterback Drew Dickey, running back Chase Gillespie, and defensive back Vanzale Hinton. Safety Dontae Carter's availability is questionable for this clash.

Auburn Team News

For Auburn, cornerbacks Champ Anthony and Donovan Starr, wide receivers Horatio Fields and Sam Turner, and offensive lineman Connor Lew are out of this game. Linebacker Elijah Melendez, kicker Connor Gibbs, tight end Brandon Frazier and defensive line Jourdin Crawford are listed as questionable.