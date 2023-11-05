This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS playoffs game today

BC Place
How to watch the MLS match between Whitecaps and Los Angeles, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles will be looking to confirm their progress in the MLS playoffs with another win over Vancouver Whitecaps at the BC Place on Sunday.

Sunday's visitors beat the Whitecaps 5-2 in their previous outing in the playoffs and will be confident of wrapping up the contest early, thus preventing any chances of a dramatic comeback.

Ryan Hollingshead and Denis Bouanga scored two goals each for Los Angeles in that game, whereas the Whitecaps' two goals came from Sam Adekugbe and Brian White. It will be an uphill task for the hosts to produce the unlikely comeback given they would need at least three goals to even the odds.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Whitecaps vs Los Angeles kick-off time

Date:November 5, 2023
Kick-off time:7.30 pm ET
Venue:BC Palace

The game between Vancouver Whitecaps and Los Angeles will be played at the BC Palace on Sunday. Kick-off is at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Whitecaps vs Los Angeles online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Apple TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Whitecaps team news

In the previous clash, Vancouver had to deal with a couple of notable absentees. Thomas Hasal was sidelined due to his ongoing recovery from patellar tendinopathy, Russell Teibert sat out due to hip joint irritation, but Andres Cubas had made his return from a right shoulder injury.

Brian White marked his 20th goal for the Caps across all competitions last Saturday. He is now just two goals away from matching the highest-scoring season for a Whitecaps player in the MLS era.

Whitecaps predicted XI: Takaoka; Brown, Veselinovic, Blackmon; Cubas; Laryea, Raposo, Berhalter, Vite; White, Gauld.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Takaoka, Boehmer
Defenders:Blackmon, Veselinovic, Brown, Laborda, Campagna, Yao, Laryea
Midfielders:Cubas, Teibert, Ngando, Berhalter, Fry, Aguilar, Gressel, Raposo, Ahmed, Gauld, Vite, Schopf, Dajome, Habibullah
Forwards:White, Cordova, Becher, Johnson

Los Angeles team news

Denis Bouanga has continued to impress with his goal-scoring prowess for Los Angeles, netting twice against Vancouver in the first game of this series. He has now scored 35 goals in all competitions this year.

Steve Cherundolo fielded the same starting 11 last weekend as the one that started their final regular season encounter against Vancouver. The only change was Aaron Long replacing Giorgio Chiellini for the final few minutes.

LAFC predicted XI: Crepeau; Hollingshead, Murillo, Chiellini, Palacios; Tillman, Sanchez, Bogusz; Olivera, Vela, Bouanga.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Crepeau, McCarthy, A. Romero
Defenders:Long, Murillo, Chiellini, Maldonado, Leone, J. Romero, Dollenmayer, Palacios, Hollingshead, Avila, Rodriguez, Palencia, Gaines, Rosales
Midfielders:Acosta, Sanchez, Crisostomo, Moyado, Cifuentes, Tillman, Duenas, Jaime, Bogusz, Malle, Batioja, Maia, Opoku
Forwards:Ordaz, Subah, Aguirre, Biuk, Vela, Torres, Olivera, Bouanga

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
October 29, 2023Los Angeles 5 - 2 Vancouver WhitecapsMLS
October 22, 2023Vancouver Whitecaps 1 - 1 Los AngelesMLS
June 25, 2023Los Angeles 2 - 3 Vancouver WhitecapsMLS
April 12, 2023Los Angeles 3 - 0 Vancouver WhitecapsConcacaf Champions Cup
April 6, 2023Vancouver Whitecaps 0 - 3 Los AngelesConcacaf Champions Cup

