How to watch today's Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Vancouver Whitecaps and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

LA Galaxy will look for their first Major League Soccer (MLS) win when Greg Vanney's side takes on Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place on Sunday.

The Galaxy were subjected to a 2-0 loss against San Diego at Dignity Health Sports Park, while the Caps won the first two games of their campaign as they followed up a 4-1 league victory at Portland Timbers with a 2-0 CONCACAF Champions Cup round one second leg win over Deportivo Saprissa.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Vancouver Whitecaps and LA Galaxy will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer BC Place

MLS match between Vancouver Whitecaps and LA Galaxy will be played at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada.

It will kick off at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET on Sunday, March 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

Emmanuel Sabbi and Damir Kreilach remain sidelined with ankle and calf injuries, respectively.

Having extended his stay at the club through 2027, Brian White will continue to lead the line of attack alongside Jayden Nelson and Ryan Gauld.

LA Galaxy team news

Former Barcelona youth product Riqui Puig continues his recovery from an ACL rupture, joined by Joseph Paintsil and Mauricio Cuevas on the treatment table.

After his LA debut against San Diego, Christian Ramirez is expected to start up front once again, besides goalkeeper Novak Micovic, who was picked ahead of John McCarthy.

