How to watch today's Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Rayo Vallecano and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid can make it four straight wins in as many games in all competitions when they take on Rayo Vallecano in Sunday's La Liga encounter at Estadio de Vallecas.

Colchoneros last picked up a 2-1 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League, while Rayo are coming off a 3-1 league win over Osasuna.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Atletico Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ESPN+ and ESPN+.

Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Estadio de Vallecas

La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Atletico Madrid will be played at Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Sunday, September 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Rayo Vallecano team news

Alfonso Espino and Diego Mendez are unlikely to be available for selection here.

Rayo head coach Inigo Perez could hand starts to Isi Palazon and Unai Lopez on Sunday, with Sergio Camello continuing to lead the three-man frontline.

Rayo Vallecano possible XI: Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Mumin, Chavarria; Valentin, Trejo, Lopez; Palazon, Camello, Garcia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cardenas, Batalla Defenders: Ratiu, Chavarria, Hernandez, Mumin, Balliu, Lejeune, Fernandez Midfielders: Diaz, Ciss, Palazon, Trejo, Rodriguez, Gumbau, Lopez, Garcia, Valentin, Montiel Forwards: De Tomas, Nteka, Guardiola, Camello, De Frutos, Embarba

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico boss Diego Simeone will remain without Pablo Barrios due to a muscular problem, while a few rotations after the midweek Champions League game are expected.

The likes of Samuel Lino, Conor Gallagher and Alexander Sorloth could expect recalls in place of Angel Correa, Rodrigo De Paul and Rodrigo Riquelme, while Antoine Griezmann may keep his place in the XI.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Le Normand, Gimenez, Reinildo; Llorente, Gallagher, Koke, Lino; Alvarez, Sorloth, Griezmann.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Musso Defenders: Gimenez, Azpilicueta, Lenglet, Molina, Witsel, Galan, Mandava, Le Normand Midfielders: Gallagher, De Paul, Koke, Lemar, Lino, Llorente, Riquelme Forwards: Griezmann, Sorloth, Correa, Alvarez, Simeone

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Rayo Vallecano and Atletico Madrid across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 31, 2024 Atletico Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano La Liga August 28, 2023 Rayo Vallecano 0-7 Atletico Madrid La Liga April 9, 2023 Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Atletico Madrid La Liga October 18, 2022 Atletico Madrid 1-1 Rayo Vallecano La Liga March 19, 2022 Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Atletico Madrid La Liga

