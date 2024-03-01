Valencia vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch a La Liga match between Valencia and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will make the trip to Mestalla to take on Valencia on Saturday, as Carlo Ancelotti's men look to extend their lead atop the La Liga standings table.

Los Blancos last defeated Sevilla 1-0, while Valencia are coming into the fixture on the back of a goalless draw against Sevilla.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Valencia vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Mestalla

The La Liga match between Valencia and Real Madrid will be played at Estadio de Mestalla in Valencia, Spain.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET on Saturday, March 2, in the United States (US).

How to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on ESPN+, Fubo and ESPN Deportes in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Valencia team news

Los Ches boss Ruben Baraja has nearly a full-strength squad at his disposal, although Thierry Correia is ruled out with a thigh problem, while Diego Lopez is a doubt on account of a knock.

The XI could be the same that faced Sevilla, except for perhaps Javi Guerra replacing Sergi Canos in midfield.

Hugo Duro and Roman Yaremchuk should lead the attack.

Valencia possible XI: Mamardashvili; Foulquier, Diakhaby, Mosquera, Gaya; Perez, Pepelu, Guillamon, Guerra; Duro, Yaremchuk.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mamardashvili, Domenech, Rivero Defenders: Mosquera, Gasiorowski, Diakhaby, Ozkacar, Gaya, Vazquez, Foulquier Midfielders: Pepelu, Guillamon, Guerra, Almeida, Amallah, Perez, Canos Forwards: Duro, Yaremchuk, Mari, Lopez, Federico, Gonzalez

Real Madrid team news

Ancelotti has confirmed that Jude Bellingham "will play" against Valencia.

Meanwhile, Dani Carvajal and Eduardo Camavinga are back from their bans, and Joselu is back after recovering from an ankle issue.

Eder Militao, David Alaba and Thibaut Courtois continue to remain sidelined through injuries.

The only implications on the line-up for Saturday's game could be the Champions League outing against RB Leipzig in the upcoming mid-week.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Valencia and Real Madrid across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 11, 2023 Real Madrid 5-1 Valencia La Liga May 21, 2023 Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid La Liga February 2, 2023 Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia La Liga January 11, 2023 Real Madrid 1-1 (4-3 pen.) Valencia Spanish Super Cup January 8, 2022 Real Madrid 4-1 Valencia La Liga

Useful links