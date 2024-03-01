Valencia vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Real Madrid will make the trip to Mestalla to take on Valencia on Saturday, as Carlo Ancelotti's men look to extend their lead atop the La Liga standings table.
Los Blancos last defeated Sevilla 1-0, while Valencia are coming into the fixture on the back of a goalless draw against Sevilla.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Valencia vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|March 2, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm ET
|Venue:
|Mestalla
The La Liga match between Valencia and Real Madrid will be played at Estadio de Mestalla in Valencia, Spain.
It will kick off at 3 pm ET on Saturday, March 2, in the United States (US).
How to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be shown live on ESPN+, Fubo and ESPN Deportes in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
RELATED:
- How to watch and live stream Spanish La Liga football in the 2023-24 season
Stream live football on Viaplay: App, prices, subscription packages, platforms & full list of competitions to watch
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Valencia team news
Los Ches boss Ruben Baraja has nearly a full-strength squad at his disposal, although Thierry Correia is ruled out with a thigh problem, while Diego Lopez is a doubt on account of a knock.
The XI could be the same that faced Sevilla, except for perhaps Javi Guerra replacing Sergi Canos in midfield.
Hugo Duro and Roman Yaremchuk should lead the attack.
Valencia possible XI: Mamardashvili; Foulquier, Diakhaby, Mosquera, Gaya; Perez, Pepelu, Guillamon, Guerra; Duro, Yaremchuk.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mamardashvili, Domenech, Rivero
|Defenders:
|Mosquera, Gasiorowski, Diakhaby, Ozkacar, Gaya, Vazquez, Foulquier
|Midfielders:
|Pepelu, Guillamon, Guerra, Almeida, Amallah, Perez, Canos
|Forwards:
|Duro, Yaremchuk, Mari, Lopez, Federico, Gonzalez
Real Madrid team news
Ancelotti has confirmed that Jude Bellingham "will play" against Valencia.
Meanwhile, Dani Carvajal and Eduardo Camavinga are back from their bans, and Joselu is back after recovering from an ankle issue.
Eder Militao, David Alaba and Thibaut Courtois continue to remain sidelined through injuries.
The only implications on the line-up for Saturday's game could be the Champions League outing against RB Leipzig in the upcoming mid-week.
Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kepa, Lunin
|Defenders:
|Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez
|Midfielders:
|Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler
|Forwards:
|Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Valencia and Real Madrid across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 11, 2023
|Real Madrid 5-1 Valencia
|La Liga
|May 21, 2023
|Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid
|La Liga
|February 2, 2023
|Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia
|La Liga
|January 11, 2023
|Real Madrid 1-1 (4-3 pen.) Valencia
|Spanish Super Cup
|January 8, 2022
|Real Madrid 4-1 Valencia
|La Liga