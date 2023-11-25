Valencia vs Celta Vigo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Valencia and Celta Vigo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Valencia are set to play host to Celta Vigo in La Liga at the Mestalla on Saturday.

Currently ninth on the standings table with 18 points, a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid snapped Los Ches' unbeaten run of four games in all competitions as Ruben Baraja's side aim to move closer to the European spots.

However, Rafael Benitez's side have much deeper problems in terms of getting themselves out of the relegation zone. The Sky Blues haven't won a league outing in their last nine games, last being subjected to a 4-3 loss at Athletic Club.

Valencia vs Celta Vigo kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:15 am ET Venue: Mestalla

The Spanish Primera Division match between Valencia and Celta Vigo will be played at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.

It will kick off at 10:15 am ET on November 25 in the United States (US).

How to watch Valencia vs Celta Vigo online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch on ESPN+in the UK. Fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Valencia team news

The likes of Selim Amallah, Andre Almeida and Alberto Mari are unavailable for selection through their respective knocks.

Baraja is likely to deploy Dimitri Foulquier ahead of Sergi Canos on the right side for Saturday's contest, while Hugo Duro should continue to lead the attack.

Valencia possible XI: Mamardashvili; Correia, Mosquera, Paulista, Gaya; Pepelu, Guerra; Foulquier, Lopez, Perez; Duro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mamardashvili, Domenech, Rivero Defenders: Diakhaby, Ozkacar, Paulista, Mosquera, Gaya, Vazquez, Correia, Foulquier Midfielders: Guillamon, Pepelu, Guerra, Gonzalbez, Perez, Canos Forwards: Duro, Yaremchuk, Lopez

Celta Vigo team news

Benitez will be without the injured duo of Hugo Sotelo and Joseph Aidoo, while Carl Starfelt is a doubt due to illness.

Renato Tapia is back from a ban to take his place in midfield, with Iago Aspas joined by Jorgen Strand Larsen up front.

Celta Vigo possible XI: Guaita; Vazquez, Starfelt, Nunez, Sanchez; Mingueza, Tapia, Dotor, Bamba; Larsen, Aspas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Villar, Marchesin, Guaita Defenders: Nunez, Starfelt, Dominguez, Sanchez, Ristic, Mingueza, Vazquez Midfielders: Tapia, Beltran, Dotor, De la Torre, Swedberg Forwards: Larsen, Douvikas, Aspas, Rodriguez, Bamba, Cervi, Perez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 14, 2023 Celta Vigo 1-2 Valencia La Liga September 17, 2022 Valencia 3-0 Celta Vigo La Liga May 21, 2022 Valencia 2-0 Celta Vigo La Liga December 5, 2021 Celta Vigo 1-2 Valencia La Liga February 20, 2021 Valencia 2-0 Celta Vigo La Liga

