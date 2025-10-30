How to watch today's UTSA vs Tulane NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Alamodome will heat up on Thursday, October 30, when Tulane Green Wave visit the UTSA Roadrunners in a high-stakes American Conference matchup. On one hand, UTSA have a brilliant home conference record,and on the other hand, Tulane have a six-game winning streak. While the Roadrunners will reply on running back Robery Henry Jr's workhorse-like characteristics, Tulane will aim to continue their form and reshape the race for the conference crown.

UTSA vs Tulane: Date and kick-off time

The UTSA vs Tulane game will be played on October 30 at Alamodome.

Date October 30, 2025 Kick-off Time 07:30 PM ET / 04:30 PM PT Venue Alamodome Location San Antonio, Texas

How to watch UTSA vs Tulane on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

UTSA vs Tulane Team News

UTSA Team News

UTSA have quite a few players questionable, including wide receiver Mekhi Anderson, who featured in the previous fixture despite sustaining an undisclosed injury. Other players like cornerback Zack Morris and Robert Lester Jr, offensive line Jaylen Garth, and tight end Devin Scura are questionable. Quarterback Owen McCown is expected to start against Tulane, while linebacker Camron Cooper is sidelined for the season.

Tulane Team News

For Tulane, tight end Ty Thompson, wide receiver Garrett Mmahat are doubtful, and defensive end Mo Westmoreland and linebacker Dickson Agu are out with injuries. Offensive line Mitch Hodnett is out of the campaign.