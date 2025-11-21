How to watch Utah vs Syracuse NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Syracuse's women's squad rolls into Uncasville with a spotless 4-0 record, gearing up for a big-stage weekend at the Ivesco QQQ Women’s Showcase in the Hall of Fame Classic. The Orange take on Utah on Friday at 5 p.m. (FS2), setting the table for a heavyweight bout between #1 UConn and #6 Michigan later that evening. Syracuse will return Sunday at noon for its own showdown with sixth-ranked Michigan.

The Orange haven't just been winning; they've been steamrolling teams. Syracuse is outscoring opponents by nearly 30 points a night while smothering them defensively, giving up only 49 per game. Their pressure has been relentless, ranking third in the ACC in scoring defense and forcing a staggering 24.5 turnovers per contest, second in the league and top-30 nationally.

Utah arrives at 3-1 in Gavin Petersen's second year at the helm and brings one of the more efficient offenses Syracuse has seen so far. The Utes pour in 78.5 points per game while hitting just under 50% from the floor and nearly 37% from deep. They're no strangers to firing from long range either, averaging more made threes per outing (4.5) than the Orange (3.5).

Utah vs Syracuse: Date and tip-off time

The Utes will face off against the Orange in an exciting NCAAW game on Friday, November 21, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Date Friday, November 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT Venue Mohegan Sun Arena Location Uncasville, Conn.

How to watch Utah vs Syracuse on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Utah and Syracuse live on FS2 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Utah vs Syracuse team news & key performers

Utah Utes team news

Utah brings back a strong core from last season, with four major pieces returning to the fold: Maty Wilke, Samantha Crispe, Brooke Walker, and Reese Ross. The Utes also regain Lani White, who spent her first two years in Salt Lake City before transferring to Virginia Tech for her junior campaign. Now back in crimson for her final season, White adds experience and familiarity to the rotation.

Joining her is one true transfer, Kamryn Mafua, along with an incoming wave of freshmen talent in LA Sneed, Ella Todd, Avery Hjelmstad, and Evelina Otto — a group the program hopes will blend quickly with its seasoned veterans.

Syracuse Orange team news

Syracuse heads into the Hall of Fame Classic with a three-headed scoring punch that's been carrying the load through the early portion of the season. Senior guard Laila Phelia and graduate transfer Dominique Darius are pacing the group at 13.0 points per night, while freshman center Uche Izoje has burst onto the scene with 11.8 points per game on a blistering 67.7% from the floor.

Phelia, who arrived from Texas after previously starring at Michigan, has been a model of efficiency. She’s knocking down nearly half her shots and hitting 86.7% from the stripe, and her 22-point explosion versus Canisius on November 11 offered a clear glimpse of how dangerous she can be when she gets rolling.

Darius, meanwhile, has wasted no time making her mark after stops at UCLA and USC. She erupted for a career-best 21 points against Canisius and has been Syracuse's tone-setter on the defensive end, leading the team at 2.75 steals per contest. Her two-way presence has injected fresh energy into Felisha Legette-Jack’s backcourt.

Junior captain Sophie Burrows has been the Orange’s top rebounder at 5.3 boards per game. Even though her shot hasn't quite clicked yet (33.3% from the field, 14.3% from deep), she’s impacting games in a variety of ways, highlighted by her steady 11-point, 5-rebound outing against Wagner.