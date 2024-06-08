Utah Royals vs Washington Spirit: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Utah Royals and Washington Spirit, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Utah Royals will take on Washington Spirit in the NWSL at the America First Field on Saturday.

Washington Spirit will be hoping to get back to the top of the standings with wins in the upcoming fixtures. They are currently third with 24 points from 11 matches, three points behind leaders Orlando Pride. They have managed to win eight games so far this season and no team has more wins at this stage.

Utah Royals are battling for survival at the other end of the table. They are rock bottom, having lost nine games. They will be desperate for points but those have been hard to come by.

Utah Royals vs Washington Spirit kick-off time

Date: June 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: America First Field

The match will be played at the America First Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Utah Royals vs Washington Spirit online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on NWSL+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Utah Royals team news

There are no fresh injuries to report from the hosts' side ahead of what should be treated as a crucial game for the team. They are stuck down at the bottom of the standings and will be chasing just their second win over Washington Spirit in their NWSL history.

Utah predicted XI: Haught, Del Fava, Pogarch, Flynn, Griffitts, Henry, Cluff, Foederer, Monaghan, Sentnor, Tucker.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Haught, Nelson, Roque Defenders: Flynn, Del Fava, Burns, Merrick, Pogarch, Riehl, Dorsey Midfielders: Nyberg, Tagliaferri, Cluff, Foederer, Gray, Fraser, Henry Forwards: Monaghan, Vasconcelos, Sentnor, Onumonu, Mozingo, Tucker, Betfort

Washington Spirit team news

The Spirit will have to deal with the absence of forward Civana Kuhlmann who is yet to recover from the injury she picked up last season. They have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their 12th league game of the season.

Washington Spirit predicted XI: Kingsbury; Butel, Carle, Staab, Heilferty; Sullivan, Metayer; Hatch, Morris, Sarr; Rodman.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barnhart, Bosselmann, Kingsbury Defenders: Butel, Carle, Heilferty, Krueger, McKeown, Wiesner Midfielders: Bethune, Brown, Hershfelt, Metayer, Stainbrook, Sullivan Forwards: Hatch, Morris, Ratcliffe, Ricketts, Rodman, Sarr, Silano, Tanner

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 31/03/24 Washington Spirit 2 - 1 Utah Royals NWS 22/08/19 Washington Spirit 0 - 0 Utah Royals NWSL 02/06/19 Washington Spirit 2 - 0 Utah Royals NWSL 21/04/19 Utah Royals 1 - 0 Washington Spirit NWSL 23/08/18 Washington Spirit 0 - 1 Utah Royals NWSL

