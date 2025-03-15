How to watch today's Utah Royals vs Bay FC NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Utah Royals and Bay FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Utah Royals will kick off their 2025 National Women's Super League (NWSL) campaign as they welcome Bay FC to America First Field on Saturday.

After Jimmy Coenraets took over the reigns last season, Utah recorded a 17-point record in 11 games. The hosts will look to carry on from there, while Bay will have high hopes after becoming only the second team in NWSL history to qualify for the playoffs in their first season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Utah Royals vs Bay FC kick-off time

The NWSL match between Utah Royals and Bay FC will be played at America First Field in Sandy, Utah, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, March 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Utah Royals team news

Newly signed duo Nuria Rabano and Bianca St-Georges will look to make an immediate impact for the hosts.

Utah have also roped in the likes of KK Ream, Alex Loera, Mia Justus, Ana Maria Guzman, Aisha Solorzano and Tatumn Milazzo for the new season.

Bay FC team news

Having retained 21 players from last season, Alyssa Malonson and Abby Dahlkemper are expected to remain the mainstays at the back, besides forwards Racheal Kundananji and Asisat Oshoala.

The team have made five new additions, including two-time NWSL Championship winner Kelli Hubly and the American midfield duo of Hannah Bebar and Taylor Huff.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

UTA Last 2 matches BAY 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Utah Royals 2 - 1 Bay FC

Bay FC 0 - 1 Utah Royals 3 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

