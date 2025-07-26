How to watch today's Utah Archers vs Denver Outlaws Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the Utah Archers and the Denver Outlaws, as well as start time and team news.

The Outlaws are riding a red-hot five-game win streak and have their sights firmly set on locking up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference this weekend.

The math is simple: if the Chaos fall to the Waterdogs in Saturday's earlier showdown, a Denver win would officially seal the top spot for the surging Outlaws.

Utah Archers vs Denver Outlaws: Date and Start Time

The Utah Archers will square off against the Denver Outlaws in an intriguing Premier League Lacrosse game on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah.

Date Saturday, July 26, 2025 Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Zions Bank Stadium Location Herriman, Utah

How to watch Utah Archers vs Denver Outlaws Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: ESPN2

Livestream: Sling, Fubo (Try for free!), ESPN+

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the Utah Archers and the Denver Outlaws live on ABC, Fubo and Sling.

Utah Archers vs Denver Outlaws Injury Report & Key Players

Utah Archers Team News

Meanwhile, Graeme Hossack has been nothing short of a brick wall for Utah's defense, particularly when matched up against Denver star Brennan O’Neill. Across two seasons, O’Neill is 0-for-13 on shots with Hossack glued to him, making the veteran one of the few defenders to truly neutralize the powerful attackman.

Mac O’Keefe (A) is questionable with a left hand issue. Matt Moore (A) and Mike Sisselberger (FO) remain on IR, nursing a right hip and right hand injury, respectively. Devon McLane (A) remains sidelined on the PUP list.

Denver Outlaws Team News

One of the biggest stories in Denver's run has been Jake Piseno, who's turning in a historic year for a long pole. With three goals and three assists under his belt already in 2025, Piseno is on pace to join elite company. If he can pick up four more points in the final three games, he’ll become just the third pole in PLL history to hit double digits in a single season, joining Michael Ehrhardt and Jarrod Neumann, who both accomplished the feat back in 2019.

Alex Smith (SSDM) is out with a strained right hamstring. Pat Kavanagh (A) is listed as doubtful due to a left shoulder concern.