How to watch today's Utah Archers vs Carolina Chaos Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the Utah Archers and the Carolina Chaos, as well as start time and team news.

The Utah Archers and Carolina Chaos are gearing up for a pivotal clash in the Premier Lacrosse League, with postseason stakes riding high for both sides.

The Utah Archers hit another rough patch Friday night, falling 16-11 to the Philadelphia Waterdogs in Evanston, Illinois. The loss marks Utah’s third straight setback, bringing their record to 6-4 on the season. Despite flashes of promise, the Archers couldn’t quite find their rhythm against a Philadelphia squad that improved to 4-2 and controlled the pace for much of the night.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Chaos edged past the California Redwoods with a 12-10 win on Saturday night, in a tightly contested showdown under the lights at Northwestern Medicine Field in Evanston, Illinois,. The clutch performance pushed Carolina to 4-2 on the season, while California slipped to an even 3-3. It was a back-and-forth battle, but when it mattered most, the Chaos found just enough spark to pull ahead and seal the deal.

Utah Archers vs Carolina Chaos: Date and Start Time

The Utah Archers will square off against the Carolina Chaos in an intriguing Premier League Lacrosse game on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Date Friday, July 18, 2025 Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Rafferty Stadium Location Fairfield, Connecticut

How to watch Utah Archers vs Carolina Chaos Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: ESPN2

Livestream: Sling, Fubo (Try for free!), ESPN+

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the Utah Archers and the Carolina Chaos live on ABC, Fubo and Sling.

Utah Archers vs Carolina Chaos Injury Report & Key Players

Utah Archers Team News

Tom Schreiber enters the weekend on the brink of a milestone—just one goal away from tying Kevin Buchanan for 21st all-time in PLL scoring with 202 career tallies. The veteran midfielder continues to cement his legacy with every outing.

However, the Archers are battling the injury bug. Mac O'Keefe is listed as questionable, while Matt Moore and Mike Sisselberger remain sidelined on injured reserve. Devon McLane has also been ruled out, thinning Utah's attack options.

Carolina Chaos Team News

On the Chaos side, they’ll be without midfielders Chris Aslanian and Shane Knobloch, both on IR. As a result, rookies Owen Hiltz and Jackson Eicher have been sharing time on the attack line. Interestingly, their shift rotation is based on stick preference—Hiltz is strictly a lefty, with 19 shots from that side and none from the right, while Eicher mirrors him with 36 right-handed shots and zero lefty attempts.