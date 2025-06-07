How to watch today's Utah Archers vs Boston Cannons Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the Utah Archers and the Boston Cannons, as well as start time and team news.

The Utah Archers are ready to clash with the Boston Cannons in a thrilling Premier League Lacrosse clash at American Legion Memorial Stadium this Saturday.

Connor Fields, the former University at Albany standout, returned to familiar turf in style—firing in four goals to steer the Utah Archers to a gritty 8-7 win over the Maryland Whipsnakes in Saturday’s Premier Lacrosse League clash at Casey Stadium.

Meanwhile, in Boston, Will Manny proved age is just a number. Suiting up for the Cannons for the first time in seven years, the 33-year-old lefty didn’t miss a beat. Manny bagged a hat trick in a commanding 16-12 win over the New York Atlas, instantly reigniting Boston’s offense and showing he’s still got plenty in the tank.

Utah Archers vs Boston Cannons: Date and Start Time

The Utah Archers will square off against the Boston Cannons in an intriguing Premier League Lacrosse game on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at American Legion Memorial Stadium, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Date Saturday, June 7, 2025 Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue American Legion Memorial Stadium Location Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch Utah Archers vs Boston Cannons Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: ABC

Livestream: Sling, Fubo (Try for free!)

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the Utah Archers and the Boston Cannons live on ABC, Fubo and Sling.

Utah Archers vs Boston Cannons Injury Report & Key Players

Utah Archers Team News

Meanwhile, over at the Archers, it was Connor Fields who carried the load offensively. The veteran attackman shouldered the scoring duties—especially after midfielder Grant Ament exited late in the third quarter with yet another hamstring issue, a recurring hurdle in his pro career. Fields led all players with 10 shots and netted four goals, continuing his streak of hat tricks every time he suits up at his old stomping grounds, UAlbany.

In Ament’s absence, rookie Sam King, a second-round selection, stepped up in a big way. Operating as the primary creator from midfield, King dished out three assists—including a crucial feed to Tom Schreiber, who bagged the game-winner with just four minutes remaining.

Archers: Matt Moore questionable (left hip), Grant Ament (hamstring)

Boston Cannons Team News

No. 4 overall draft pick Coulter Mackesy made his professional debut last Saturday. The all-time leading goal scorer at Princeton, Mackesy brings a dangerous scoring touch and elusive movement to the fold. Whether he's letting it rip from distance or breaking down defenders one-on-one, the rookie has all the tools to be a nightmare for opposing short-sticks.

Boston Cannons head coach and GM Brian Holman are taking a measured approach with the talented attackman. After keeping him sidelined in the opening week, Holman now unleashes Mackesy into an offense that just lit up the scoreboard with 16 goals against a stout New York Atlas defense.

Cannons: No injuries to report