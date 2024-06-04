USWNT vs South Korea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the women's international friendly match between USWNT and South Korea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States women's national team (USWNT) will face South Korea in an international friendly at the Allianz Field on Tuesday.

In Emma Hayes' first match in charge, the U.S. smashed their way to a 4-0 victory against the same opponents at the weekend.

Preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the USWNT have friendly games against Mexico and Costa Rica lined for July.

USWNT vs South Korea kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT Venue: Allianz Field

The women's international friendly match between USWNT and South Korea will be played at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA.

It will kick off at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on Tuesday, June 4, in the United States (US).

How to watch USWNT vs South Korea online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the women's international friendly match between USWNT and South Korea is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue, Universo, Peacock Premium, Max, DirecTV Stream and TruTV.

Team news & squads

USWNT team news

Defender Tierna Davidson is expected to start again after recovering from a thigh problem.

Meanwhile, San Diego Wave forward Alex Morgan who made it to the squad in the previous tie is likely to play from the onset this time.

Alyssa Naeher misses out due to a thigh injury.

USWNT possible XI: Murphy; Nighswonger, Davidson, Sonnett, Fox; Coffey, Lavelle; Smith, Horan, Dunn; Morgan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Murphy, Campbell, Kingsbury Defenders: Sonnett, Davidson, Fox, Krueger, Girma, Nighswonger, Staab Midfielders: Horan, Lavelle, Coffey, Albert, Hershfelt, Yohannes Forwards: Morgan, Dunn, Swanson, Smith, Rodman, Macario, Shaw

South Korea team news

Jang Sel-gi, Kim Jin-hui and Kwak Ro-yeong are sidelined through injuries for the visiting nation.

With Madrid CFF's Lee Young-ju at the back, the likes of Cho So-hyun, Lee Geum-min and Ji So-yun would feature in midfield, while Birmingham forward Choe Yu-ri can be pushed upfront.

South Korea possible XI: Ye-seul; Hye-ri, Yoo-na, Hye-ji; Hyo-joo, So-hyun, Geum-min, So-yun; Yu-ri, Chae-rim; Yu-ri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jung-mi, Ye-seul, Kyeong-hee Defenders: Hye-ri, Young-ju, Hye-ji, Hyo-joo, Eun-young, Yoo-na, So-hee Midfielders: So-yun, So-hyun, Geum-min, Chae-rim, Eun-ha, Jeong-eun, Seo-yoon Forwards: Yu-ri, Mi-ra, Ga-ram, Phair, Da-eun, Ju-eun

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between the United States women's national team and South Korea women's national team across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 1, 2024 USWNT 4-0 South Korea Women's international friendly October 26, 2021 USWNT 6-0 South Korea Women's international friendly October 21, 2021 USWNT 0-0 South Korea Women's international friendly October 6, 2019 USWNT 1-1 South Korea Women's international friendly October 3, 2019 USWNT 2-0 South Korea Women's international friendly

