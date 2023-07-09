How to watch the Women's Friendly match between United States and Wales, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Before heading off to New Zealand for the Women's World Cup, the United States women's national team (USWNT) will be playing a women's friendly game against Wales Women on Sunday.

Vlatko Andonovski's side will be in action for the first time since the twin wins over Ireland in the April friendlies, with the four-time champions grouped alongside Portugal, Vietnam and Netherlands in Group E of the World Cup.

Wales, on the other hand, have not qualified for the World Cup but will use this game as their preparation for the UEFA Women's Nations League in September.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

UWMNT vs Wales Women kick-off time

Date: July 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 4pm EDT Venue: PayPal Park

The Friendlies Women match between United States and Wales is scheduled for July 9, 2023, at the PayPal Park football stadium in San Jose, California, United States.

It will kick off at 4pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch UWMNT vs Wales Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on UNIVERSO and available to stream live online through fuboTV or Sling TV.

GOAL will also have the live updates of the game in its live match center.

Team news & squads

USWNT team news

Andonovski may throw in a few rotations, and thus we may not get to see an exact replica of the XI the USWNT gaffer will play at the World Cup. Mallory Swanson got injury against Ireland in April, while midfielder Julie Ertz is making her full comeback after nearly two years.

Youngsters in the squad, such as Trinity Rodman or Alyssa Thompson, may be handed a big role as the baton has to be taken over somewhere.

Savanna DeMelo looks forward to her international debut, while the send-off game could be the 200th cap for Megan Rapinoe who announced her retirement after the World Cup.

USWNT possible XI: Naeher; Huerta, Cook, Girma, O'Hara; Sanchez, Sullivan, Horan; Smith, Morgan, Thompson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Naeher, Murphy, Kingsbury Defenders: Huerta, Girma, O'Hara, Cook, Sonnett, Dunn, Fox Midfielders: Sanchez, Ertz, DeMelo, Horan, Lavelle, Sullivan, Mewis Forwards: Williams, Thompson, Smith, Morgan, Rapinoe, Rodman

Wales Women team news

Wales Women head coach Gemme Grainger is likely to field a similar side that faced Northern Ireland and Portugal in the April friendlies.

Jessica Fishlock is one of the star names and the most capped (141) in the squad, along with 69-cap Angharad James.

Chelsea's Sophie Ingle is suspended for this game after her red card against Portugal in Wales' most recent outing, as Josie Green could step in.

Wales Women possible XI: Clark; Roberts, Ladd, Evans, Morgan; James, J. Green; Holland, Fishlock, Wynne; Cain

Position Players Goalkeepers: O'Sullivan, Clark, Middleton-Patel Defenders: Ladd, Roberts, Evans, Morgan, Woodham, Morgan Midfielders: Fishlock, James, Estcourt, J. Green, Wynne, Holland, Jones, Filbey Forwards: K. Green, Hughes, McAteer, Cain, Powell

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between the USWNT and Wales Women.

Useful links