USWNT vs South Africa Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Megan Rapinoe’s farewell match

How to watch the women's international friendly match between United States and South Africa, as well as kick-off time and team news

In celebration of the retirements of the United States women's national team (USWNT) stars Julie Ertz and Megan Rapinoe, South Africa Women are in the USA to play the second of the two friendlies against the Stars and Stripes on Sunday.

In the previous friendly encounter, Lynn Williams scored a brace around Trinity Rodman's strike to beat the African outfit 3-0 on Thursday in Cincinnati.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

USWNT vs South Africa Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm ET Venue: Soldier Field

The women's international friendly match between United States and South Africa will be played at the Soldier Field multi-purpose stadium in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm ET on September 24 in the United States (US).

How to watch United States vs South Africa Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through TNT, Universo, Peacock Premium, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Orange and Sling Latino.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

USWMNT team news

Ertz has bid her farewell in her farewell match on Thursday, with Rapinoe now set to don the USWNT shirt for the last time.

Sofia Huerta suffered a hamstring injury during training, while Alex Morgan would pick up her 213th international cap.

Crystal Dunn (137) and Lindsey Horan (134) are also among the most experienced campaigners in the squad, while Mia Fishel and Jaedyn Shaw eye their international debuts.

USWNT possible XI: Naeher; Fox, Cook, Gima, Dunn; Sonnett, Horan, Sullivan; Rapinoe, Morgan, Williams

Position Players Goalkeepers: Naeher, Murphy, Kingsbury Defenders: Girma, Vignola, Cook, Davidson, Sonnett, Dunn, Krueger, Fox Midfielders: Sanchez, Horan, Sullivan, DeMelo, Coffey Forwards: Williams, Hatch, Thompson, Morgan, Rapinoe, Purce, Rodman, Shaw, Fishel

South Africa Women team news

A total of 19 of 22 players selected here are from the 2023 Women's World Cup squad.

Thembi Kgatlana, who plays her club football in the United States, is the Banyana Banyana's leading goalscorer with 26 goals in 72 appearances.

Sonoxolo Cesane, who featured as a substitute in the Cincinnati friendly, joins her twin sister Noxolo in the squad, while Lebongang Ramalepe and Jermaine Seoposenwe are among the long-serving members.

South Africa Women possible XI: Swart; Ramalepe, Makhubela, Gamede, Dhlamini; N. Casane, Biyana, Motlhalo, Salgado; Seoposenwe, Kgatlana

Position Players Goalkeepers: Swart, Diamini, Moletsane Defenders: Dhlamini, Magama, Ramalepe, Makubela, Mhlongo, Matlou, Gamede Midfielders: Motlhalo, Biyana, Kgoale, Holweni, Moodaly, S. Cesane Forwards: Salgado, Seoposenwe, N. Cesane, Kgadiete, Shongwe, Magaia, Kgatlana

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Sep 21, 2023 USWNT 3-0 South Africa Friendlies Women May 12, 2019 USWNT 3-0 South Africa Friendlies Women Jul 9, 2016 USWNT 1-0 South Africa Friendlies Women

