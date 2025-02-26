How to watch today's USWNT vs Japan Women SheBelieves Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the SheBelieves Cup match between USWNT and Japan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The winner takes it all in the final round game of the 2025 SheBelieves Cup between the United States women's national team (USWNT) and Japan Women at the Snapdragon Stadium in California on Wednesday.

The Stars and Stripes will be eyeing their eighth title in the invitational tournament hosted by them annually. However, having finished runners-up against the hosts in 2023 in their best run at the SheBelieves Cup, Japan are in good form to battle for their first gold in their fifth appearance.

As Nils Nielsen's side leads the standings table on goal difference, it's a must-win tie for Emma Hayes' side while a draw is enough for Japan to lift the title.

How to watch USWNT vs Japan Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the SheBelieves Cup match between USWNT and Japan will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Universo, Peacock Premium, Telemundo, Max and TBS USA.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

USWNT vs Japan Women kick-off time

The SheBelieves Cup match between USWNT and Japan will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Wednesday, February 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

USWNT team news

Hayes could rotate her side once again as part of her roster-building strategy.

Lynn Biyendolo, Michelle Cooper, Catarina Macario and Ally Sentnor have scored a goal each at the tournament.

Japan Women team news

Mina Tanaka is the leading goalscorer with four goals, followed by Maika Hamano with a couple of strikes to her name, while Moeka Minami and Momoko Tanikawa complete the tally for Nadeshiko at the 2025 SheBelieves Cup.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

