USWNT vs Colombia Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the women's international friendly match between United States and Colombia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States women's national team (USWNT) have won all their previous nine home encounters against Colombia Women with the two sides set to square up in a friendly at the America First Field on Thursday.

The Stars and Stripes, who are now under interim manager Twila Kilgore, scored 33 goals in those games against Colombia and conceded none while conceding twice in a four-game draw in the only away game of this fixture.

The twin friendlies are the first outing for Angela Marsiglia as Colombia's new head coach, having taken over the reins from Nelson Abadia.

United States vs Colombia kick-off time

Date: October 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET Venue: America First Field

The women's international friendly match between the United States and Colombia will be played at the America First Field in Sandy, Utah, USA.

It will kick off at 9 pm ET on October 26 in the United States (US).

How to watch United States vs Colombia online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through TBS, Universo, Peacock Premium, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Orange and Sling Latino.

Team news & squads

USWNT team news

Kilgore has led the USWNT on a winning spree since the 2023 Women's World Cup elimination - losing to Sweden on penalties at the round of 16 stage.

Amid farewells to Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz in the twin friendlies against South Africa, Sophia Smith and Becky Sauerbrunn are back with the squad after missing the September games through injuries.

There are a couple of uncapped played in Jaedyn Shaw and Olivia Moultrie among the 27-member roster, while the likes of Rose Lavelle and Tierna Davidson miss out.

USWNT possible XI: Naeher; Fox, Girma, Cook, Dunn; Sonnett, Sullivan; Rodman, Horan, Smith; Morgan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kingsbury, Murphy, Naeher Defenders: Cook, Dunn, Fox, Girma, Huerta, Krueger, Sauerbrunn, Sonnett, Vignola Midfielders: Coffey, DeMelo, Horan, Moultrie, Sanchez, Sullivan Forwards: Fishel, Hatch, Morgan, Purce, Rodman, Shaw, Smith, Thompson, Williams

Colombia Women team news

Among the 23-member squad named for the two friendlies against USWNT, 19 of them were part of the World Cup, where Las Chicas Superpoderosas faced a quarter-final exit at the hands of England.

Playing the first game since Catalina Usme and Mayra Ramirez are the notable absentees here, but Linda Caicedo and Leicy Santos are available for selection.

Colombia Women possible XI: Perez; C. Arias, Carabali, D. Arias, Vanegas; Chacon, Bedoya; Andrade, Montoya, Caicedo; Santos.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Perez, Sepulveda, Giraldo Defenders: Guzman, Baron, C. Arias, D. Arias, Caracas, Carabali, Ramos Midfielders: Montoya, Andrade, Santos, Bedoya, Vanegas, Restrepo, Reyes Forwards: Bahr, Guerra, Chacon, Caicedo, Cuesta

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two nations faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition Jun 28, 2022 United States 2-0 Colombia Women Friendlies Women Jun 25, 2022 United States 3-0 Colombia Friendlies Women Jan 22, 2021 United States 6-0 Colombia Friendlies Women Jan 18, 2021 United States 4-0 Colombia Friendlies Women Aug 9, 2016 Colombia 2-2 United States Olympics Women

