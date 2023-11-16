How to watch the Concacaf Nations League match between United States and Trinidad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States Men's National Team (USMNT) will take on Trinidad & Tobago in the first leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final at the Q2 Stadium on Thursday.

USMNT won three out of their four group matches and will be confident of the progress in this stage of the knockouts. Trinidad finished second behind Nicaragua in their group and will be chasing their first win on US soil in 48 years.

How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

United States vs Trinidad kick-off time

Date: November 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET Venue: Q2 Stadium

The game between USMNT and Trinidad will be played at the Q2 Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch United States vs Trinidad online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

United States team news

Two key players will be missing for the US in this match, as AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah are sidelined with hamstring injuries.

In their previous game against Ghana, Gio Reyna showcased an impressive performance, scoring two goals for the national team after a hiatus of over two years and he will be one of the first names on the team sheet again.

USMNT predicted XI: Turner; Dest, M. Robinson, Richards, A. Robinson; McKennie, Musah; P. Aaronson, Reyna, Tillman; Balogun.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Horvath, Slonina, Turner Defenders: Carter-Vickers, Dest, Lund, Ream, Richards, Robinson, Robinson, Scally Midfielders: Aaronson, Cardoso, de la Torre, Maloney, McKennie, Musah, Reyna, Tillma Forwards: Aaronson, Balogun, Paredes, Pepi, Zendejas

Trinidad team news

The Soca Warriors have introduced two new faces to their starting lineup. Kaile Auvray and Reon Moore have replaced Noah Powder and Tyrone Charles.

Levi Garcia is making a comeback to the squad for the first time since the 2023 Gold Cup, having recovered from an injury sustained during a Champions League qualifier for his club AEK Athens.

Trinidad predicted XI: Smith; Jones, Moses, J. Garcia, Russell; Hackshaw, Rampersad; Telfer, Muckette, Auvray; L. Garcia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Smith, St Hillaire, Biggette Defenders: David, Russell Jr, Williams, Moses, Garcia, Gomez, Raymond Midfielders: Rampersad, Muckette, Hackshaw, Poon-Angeron, Goddard, Lee-Him, Phillips Forwards: Telfer, Auvray, James, Moore, Shaw, Sam

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 03, 2023 United States 6 - 0 Trinidad and Tobago Concacaf Gold Cup February 01, 2021 United States 7 - 0 Trinidad and Tobago Friendly June 23, 2019 United States 6 - 0 Trinidad and Tobago Concacaf Gold Cup October 11, 2017 Trinidad and Tobago 2 - 1 United States World Cup qualifiers June 09, 2017 United States 2 - 0 Trinidad and Tobago World Cup qualifiers

