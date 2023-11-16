This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

USMNT vs Trinidad & Tobago: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Concacaf Nations League
Q2 Stadium
Concacaf Nations LeagueUnited StatesUnited States vs Trinidad and TobagoTrinidad and Tobago

How to watch the Concacaf Nations League match between United States and Trinidad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States Men's National Team (USMNT) will take on Trinidad & Tobago in the first leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final at the Q2 Stadium on Thursday.

USMNT won three out of their four group matches and will be confident of the progress in this stage of the knockouts. Trinidad finished second behind Nicaragua in their group and will be chasing their first win on US soil in 48 years.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

United States vs Trinidad kick-off time

Date:November 16, 2023
Kick-off time:9 pm ET
Venue:Q2 Stadium

The game between USMNT and Trinidad will be played at the Q2 Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch United States vs Trinidad online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

United States team news

Two key players will be missing for the US in this match, as AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah are sidelined with hamstring injuries.

In their previous game against Ghana, Gio Reyna showcased an impressive performance, scoring two goals for the national team after a hiatus of over two years and he will be one of the first names on the team sheet again.

USMNT predicted XI: Turner; Dest, M. Robinson, Richards, A. Robinson; McKennie, Musah; P. Aaronson, Reyna, Tillman; Balogun.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Horvath, Slonina, Turner
Defenders:Carter-Vickers, Dest, Lund, Ream, Richards, Robinson, Robinson, Scally
Midfielders:Aaronson, Cardoso, de la Torre, Maloney, McKennie, Musah, Reyna, Tillma
Forwards:Aaronson, Balogun, Paredes, Pepi, Zendejas

Trinidad team news

The Soca Warriors have introduced two new faces to their starting lineup. Kaile Auvray and Reon Moore have replaced Noah Powder and Tyrone Charles.

Levi Garcia is making a comeback to the squad for the first time since the 2023 Gold Cup, having recovered from an injury sustained during a Champions League qualifier for his club AEK Athens.

Trinidad predicted XI: Smith; Jones, Moses, J. Garcia, Russell; Hackshaw, Rampersad; Telfer, Muckette, Auvray; L. Garcia.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Smith, St Hillaire, Biggette
Defenders:David, Russell Jr, Williams, Moses, Garcia, Gomez, Raymond
Midfielders:Rampersad, Muckette, Hackshaw, Poon-Angeron, Goddard, Lee-Him, Phillips
Forwards:Telfer, Auvray, James, Moore, Shaw, Sam

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
July 03, 2023United States 6 - 0 Trinidad and TobagoConcacaf Gold Cup
February 01, 2021United States 7 - 0 Trinidad and TobagoFriendly
June 23, 2019United States 6 - 0 Trinidad and TobagoConcacaf Gold Cup
October 11, 2017Trinidad and Tobago 2 - 1 United StatesWorld Cup qualifiers
June 09, 2017United States 2 - 0 Trinidad and TobagoWorld Cup qualifiers

