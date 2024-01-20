This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

USMNT vs Slovenia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch USA friendly game

Friendlies
How to watch the friendly match between USA and Slovenia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States Men's national team (USMNT) will take on Slovenia in a friendly fixture at the Toyota Field on Saturday. It's their only warm-up fixture ahead of the Concacaf Nations League semi-final coming up in March.

USMNT's most recent outing was the second leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarter-final against Trinidad and Tobago in November and the result was a defeat. However, they had amassed a good enough lead in the first leg to book their place in the semi-final. They will use this fixture to prepare for the upcoming all-important semi-final against Jamaica.

Slovenia finished second behind Denmark in Group H of the Euro qualifiers, having won seven out of their 10 group fixtures. They will begin the Euro 2024 campaign later this year and will be looking to get some preparatory minutes under their belt.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

USA vs Slovenia kick-off time

Date:January 20, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm ET
Venue:Toyota Field

The match will be played at the Toyota Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch USA vs Slovenia online - TV channels & live streams

UNIVERSOWatch here
PeacockWatch here
TelemundoWatch here
TNTWatch here

The game will be shown live on Peacock in the US. It will also be available to watch on Universo, Telemundo and TNT. Match highlights will be made available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

USA team news

Jackson Ragen, initially named in the US team for this camp, has withdrawn from participation due to a knee injury.

The two players with the highest number of caps for the US in this window, Miles Robinson and Shaq Moore, are also the only ones selected who have scored international goals.

USMNT predicted XI: Callender; Moore, Robinson, Murphy, Tolkin; Tillman, McGlynn, Morris; Luna; White, McGuire

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Callender, Celentano, Schulte
Defenders:Harriel, Jones, Moore, Murphy, Ragen, Robinson, Sands, Tafari, Tolkin, Wiley
Midfielders:Atencio, Jackson, McGlynn, Morris, Tillman, Zawadzki
Forwards:Bajraktarevic, Cowell, Kamungo, Luna, McGuire, White

Slovenia team news

Slovenia are expected to be without Jaka Bijol until the end of January due to a wrist fracture, while Miha Zajc is also sidelined with another injury.

Zan Karnicnik holds the most experience among the selected Slovenian players for this encounter, boasting 24 caps to his name. He is also the sole member of the roster with an international goal.

Slovenia predicted XI: Vekic; Ilenic, Karnicnik, Zec, Ratnik; Repas, Zeljkovic, Elsnik, Svetlin; Poplatnik, Vombergar

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Vekic, Mihelac, Pintol
Defenders:Ilenik, Karnicnik, Kavcic, Kuzmic, Ratnik, Sostaric Karic, Zaletel Zec
Midfielders:Zeljkovic, Zabukovnic, Svetlin, Repas, Elsnik, Jovanovic, Vesner Ticic
Forwards:Sturm, Gradisar, Vombergar, Poplatnik

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
November 2011Slovenia 2-3 United StatesFriendly
June 2010Slovenia 2-2 United StatesWorld Cup

Useful links

