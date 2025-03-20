How to watch today's USMNT vs Panama CONCACAF Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between USMNT and Panama, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With a spot in the CONCACAF Nations League final on the line, the United States men's national team (USMNT) will welcome Panama to the SoFi Stadium on Thursday.

So far the only champions of the tournament in the previous editions, the Yanks will be going for a record fourth title as the winners of the first semi-final will be pitted against either Canada or Mexico at the weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch USMNT vs Panama online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Nations League match between USMNT and Panama will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Univision and TUDN.

USMNT vs Panama kick-off time

CONCACAF Nations League - A Championship Playoff SoFi Stadium

The CONCACAF Nations League match between USMNT and Panama will be played at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, United States.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Thursday, March 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

USMNT team news

Manager Mauricio Pochettino will miss Johnny Cardoso and Ricardo Pepi due to muscle and knee injuries, respectively, while Folarin Balogun and Sergino Dest have been left out owing to their recent setbacks.

Although Ricardo Pepi has registered strikes in each of the quarter-final legs against Jamaica, Josh Sargent will be raring for his first appearance for the USMNT since October.

Yunus Musah, Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah are likely to complete the attacking lineup.

Panama team news

While injury concerns would have ruled out the likes of Abdiel Ayarza, Eric Davis, Michael Murillo, Edgar Barcenas and Andres Andrade, defender Fidel Escobar will be suspended after being sent off in the 2-2 draw against Costa Rica in the second leg of the quarter-finals.

Edward Cedeno is the only member in the Panama squad without a senior international cap to his name, while fellow midfielder Cristian Martinez is one short of his 50th cap for Los Canaleros.

Jose Luis Rodriguez, Jose Fajardo and Cecilio Waterman are likely to form the three-man front line.

