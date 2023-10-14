USMNT vs Germany: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly match between United States and Germany, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Julian Nagelsmann's first test as Germany boss will be in an international friendly against the United States men's national team (USMNT) at the Pratt & Whitney Stadium on Saturday.

Following their 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup semi-finals exit to Panama, the Yanks defeated the likes of Uzbekistan and Oman 3-0 and 4-0, respectively in friendly contests and are preparing for next month's Concacaf Nations League games.

Whereas Die Mannschaft, who came home early from the 2022 World Cup, suffered a string of poor results in the summer friendlies that led to Hansi Flick stepping down from his role as head coach. The Germans picked up their first win in five games in a 2-1 win over France in a friendly with interim Rudi Voller in charge.



USMNT vs Germany kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Pratt & Whitney Stadium

The international friendly match between United States and Germany will be played at the Pratt & Whitney Stadium in Connecticut, USA.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT on October 14 in the United States (US).

How to watch USMNT vs Germany online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Peacock, Telemundo, Sling TV and TNT in the US.

Team news & squads

USMNT team news

The German-born Malik Tillman has pulled out of the squad on account of an injury, joining the likes of Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams and Zack Steffen.

USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter could get adventurous by deploying Giovanni Reyna as a number 10 against Germany, unless opting for a 4-3-3 formation with Brenden Aaronson partnering Yunus Musah and Weston McKennie in midfield.

Folarin Balogun can see himself lead the line of attack after three goals and an assist in his last four appearances with Monaco in Ligue 1.

USMNT possible XI: Turner; Dest, Robinson, Richards, Lund; McKennie, Musah, Aaronson; Weah, Balogun, Pulisic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Horvath Defenders: Ream, Dest, Robinson, Richards, Carter-Vickers, Jones, Scally, Lund Midfielders: McKennie, Musah, Reyna, De la Torre, Cardoso, Maloney Forwards: Pulisic, Aaronson, Weah, Pepi, Zendejas, Balogun, Paredes

Germany team news

Nagelsmann will not have the luxury of picking Serge Gnabry, Manuel Neuer, Matthias Ginter and Benjamin Henrichs due to their respective injuries, while the likes if Timo Werner, Nico Schlotterbeck and Emre Can have not made the squad.

The former Bayern Munich manager has included several uncapped players in Kevin Behrens, Oliver Baumann, Robert Andrich and Chris Fuhrich for the USA trip.

Andrich may be looking at his international debut alongside Ilkay Gundogan in midfield with Joshua Kimmich taking ill, while a 4-2-2-2 arrangement has been spotted during training.

Germany possible XI: Ter Stegen; Thiaw, Sule, Rudiger, Raum; Andrich, Gundogan; Sane, Musiala; Fullkrug, Muller

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Trapp, Leno, Baumann Defenders: Rudiger, Thiaw, Tah, Hummels, Sule, Raum, Gosens Midfielders: Kimmich, Goretzka, Wirtz, Brandt, Musiala, Gross, Hofmann, Sane, Gundogan, Andrich, Fuhrich Forwards: Havertz, Fullkrug, Muller, Behrens

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 10, 2015 Germany 1-2 USMNT International friendly Jun 26, 2014 USMNT 0-1 Germany FIFA World Cup Jun 2, 2013 USMNT 4-3 Germany International friendly Mar 22, 2006 Germany 4-1 USMNT International friendly Jun 21, 2002 Germany 1-0 USMNT FIFA World Cup

