How to watch USC vs South Carolina NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The eighth-ranked USC Trojans and the No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks are set to lock horns in the opener of the much-anticipated “Real SC” series.

USC (2-0) heads into the showdown riding the adrenaline of a dramatic 69-68 escape against ninth-ranked NC State. South Carolina (3-0), meanwhile, cruised past Clemson with a commanding 65-37 victory earlier in the week. The two powerhouses have shared the court just three times before—and the Gamecocks have owned the rivalry so far, holding a 3-0 edge in the all-time series.

This might not be the final chapter between them, either. With both squads firmly in the national title conversation, a postseason rematch in March Madness remains very much on the table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the USC vs South Carolina NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

USC vs South Carolina: Date and tip-off time

The Trojans will face off against the Gamecocks in an exciting NCAAW game on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET or 6:30 pm PT at Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Date Saturday, November 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET or 6:30 pm PT Venue Crypto Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch USC vs South Carolina on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between USC and South Carolina live on FOX nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

USC vs South Carolina team news & key performers

USC Trojans team news

With JuJu Watkins sidelined for the season due to a torn ACL, plenty of doubters wondered whether USC had the firepower to stay in the national title hunt. But two games in—especially after that gritty win over NC State—the Trojans are starting to silence the noise.

A huge reason for that early confidence? Freshman phenom Jazzy Davidson. The first-year guard put on a coming-out performance in USC's 69-68 thriller over the Wolfpack, piling up 21 points, four boards, and four assists, capped by a fearless game-winning layup. She was just as disruptive on the defensive end, swiping three steals and swatting five shots in a dominant two-way showing.

Her trajectory only points upward. As USC's schedule toughens, including the looming showdown with South Carolina, Davidson has another prime stage to prove she's already one of the sport’s rising stars.

She's not alone in the awards conversation either. Sophomore guard Kennedy Smith is another name firmly in the mix for National Player of the Year. Smith, who averaged 10.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists last season, is expected to shoulder an even bigger load with Watkins out. If she takes the leap many anticipate, she'll be vital to USC's push for championship glory.

South Carolina Gamecocks team news

With Chloe Kitts sidelined and Maddy McDaniel now suspended indefinitely, Dawn Staley's rotation has thinned even further. South Carolina opened the year with just 10 fit players, and that number has dipped to nine, something that could become a real concern as the schedule tightens.

The Gamecocks handled Clemson 65-37 on Nov. 11 despite McDaniel’s absence, but depth is clearly walking a tightrope.