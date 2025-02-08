How to watch today's USC vs Ohio State NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch USC vs Ohio State NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

A high-stakes Big Ten clash is set for Saturday evening as USC women's basketball welcomes Ohio State to the Galen Center. With Fox in town to air the showdown on national television, the Trojans know the stakes couldn’t be higher.

A win keeps them within striking distance of UCLA at the top of the Big Ten standings, but a loss would be a major setback in both the conference title race and their pursuit of a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

USC cruised past Wisconsin in its most recent outing, securing a dominant 86-64 victory. Kiki Iriafen set the tone with 15 points and a pair of steals, while Avery Howell chipped in 14 points to keep the Trojans rolling.

Meanwhile, Jaloni Cambridge put in a strong individual performance for Ohio State, stuffing the stat sheet with 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals. However, it wasn’t enough to lift the Buckeyes, as they fell 65-52 to UCLA in their last matchup.

USC vs Ohio State: Date and tip-off time

The Trojans versus Buckeyes is scheduled to tip off at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

Date Saturday, February 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Galen Center Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch USC vs Ohio State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Trojans and the Buckeyes on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

USC Trojans team news & key performers

Head coach Lindsay Gottlieb masterfully managed her squad’s minutes in Wednesday's road win over Wisconsin, ensuring her key players would be well-rested for this weekend's battle. In any regulation game, coaches must distribute 200 minutes among their roster, and Gottlieb strategically leaned on her bench, giving them 83 of those minutes. The starting five combined for just 117 minutes—an average of under 24 per player—an unusually low total for a conference road test. That decision should pay dividends as USC prepares for a high-intensity battle with the Buckeyes.

At the heart of USC's success is JuJu Watkins, one of the nation’s premier talents. The electrifying sophomore is putting up more than 24 points per game while also averaging 6.5 rebounds. The Trojans enter Saturday's contest with a 20-2 record, mirroring that of Ohio State, though they hold a one-game advantage over the Buckeyes for second place in the Big Ten standings.

Ohio State Buckeyes team news & key performers

Ohio State's women's squad marched into Pauley Pavilion and pushed top-ranked, unbeaten UCLA to the brink for over three quarters. However, the Buckeyes went ice-cold in the final stretch, struggling to find the basket as the Bruins pulled away down the stretch. Despite the 65-52 defeat, the game was far more competitive than the final score suggests.

The Buckeyes have been dominant offensively, outscoring their opponents by an average of 21.1 points per contest, boasting a +464 scoring margin overall. They’re putting up 80.2 points per game—ranking 19th nationally—while conceding just 59.1 per outing, good for 69th in the country. Cotie McMahon leads the charge with 16.4 points per game, placing her 106th among all scorers in college basketball.