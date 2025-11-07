How to watch today's USC vs Northwestern NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Ranked 20th in the nation, the USC Trojans will be taking on the defensive beasts Northwestern Wildcats, in a Big Ten clash on Friday night in Los Angeles.

USC have a scoring offense ranked eighth, and they enter this game on the back of a 21-17 win over Nebraska. In the last three games, they have played two matches at home and have won both (the other against Michigan). When they take the field on Friday, they'll be eager to better their overall 6-2 record with a smashing win over Northwestern.

The Widcats have a 5-3 record so far, but they enter this game following a loss to Nebraska on the road. With yet another away game in the schedule, they will be striving to overpower and outwit the Trojans' offensive prowess with their resolute defense.

USC vs Northwestern: Date and kick-off time

The USC vs Northwestern game will be played on November 7 at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Date November 7, 2025 Kick-off Time 09:00 PM ET / 06:00 PM PT Venue LA Memorial Coliseum Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch USC vs Northwestern on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : FOX

: FOX Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

USC vs Northwestern Team News

USC Team News

The Trojans have defensive end Solomon Tuliaupupu and wide receiver Charles Ross listed as questionable. Defensive end Anthony Lucas is out with a lower-body injury, while linebacker Eric Gentry is out due to a redshirt season.

Northwestern Team News

Northwestern's detailed injury reports have yet to be disclosed. However, fans can be relieved as no major injury concerns are surfacing for the key starters.