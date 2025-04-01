How to watch today's USC Trojans vs Tulane Green Wave NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch USC vs Tulane NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Tulane Green Wave (19-14) and USC Trojans (16-17) are set to clash in the 2025 College Basketball Crown at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

USC wrapped up the regular season averaging 76.9 points per game while surrendering 75.5 per contest, ranking 99th and 283rd in the nation, respectively. The Trojans were efficient offensively, shooting 48.2% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, but their defense struggled, allowing opponents to shoot 46.1% overall and 32.9% from deep.

Tulane put up 75.0 points per game this season while allowing 69.8, ranking 145th and 115th nationally. They connected on 45.5% of their field goals and 34.1% of their three-pointers, while their defense held opponents to 40.5% shooting overall and 31.3% from long range.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the USC Trojans vs. the Tulane Green Wave NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

USC Trojans vs Tulane Green Wave: Date and tip-off time

The Trojans and the Wave will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT Venue MGM Grand Garden Arena Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch USC Trojans vs Tulane Green Wave on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the USC Trojans and the Tulane Green Wave on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

USC Trojans team news & key performers

Desmond Claude led USC in scoring during the regular season, posting 16.3 points per game while shooting an efficient 49.7% from the field. Wesley Yates III was another key contributor, averaging 14.1 points on 47.8% shooting. Two additional Trojans also averaged double figures in scoring.

Claude was the team's primary playmaker, dishing out 4.3 assists per contest. Saint Thomas controlled the glass, leading the squad with 5.7 rebounds per game. Thomas also paced the team in steals with 1.3 per outing, while Rashuan Agee provided rim protection, averaging 0.7 blocks per contest.

Tulane Green Wave news & key performers

The Green Wave will be without Kam Williams, who averaged 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists before entering the transfer portal.

Tulane’s offensive attack was led by Rowan Brumbaugh, who put up 15.7 points per game on 42% shooting, and Kaleb Banks, who contributed 14.7 points while hitting 50.6% of his shots. Brumbaugh also paced the team in assists (4.8 per game) and steals (1.5 per game), while Banks led in rebounding (6.7 per contest) and blocked shots (1.2 per game).

MORE NCAA March Madness news and coverage