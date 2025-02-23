How to watch today's USC Trojans vs Illinois Fighting Illini NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch USC vs Illinois NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The USC Trojans (24-2) are set to defend their home court against the Illinois Fighting Illini (21-6) as they aim to extend their 12-game home winning streak.

In their most recent outing, USC secured an 83-75 victory over Michigan State, fueled by a dominant performance from JuJu Watkins, who stuffed the stat sheet with 28 points, eight rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. Kiki Iriafen was just as impactful, posting a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double while also swatting away three shots.

Since their only home loss of the season to No. 6 Notre Dame on Nov. 23, the Trojans have been unstoppable at the Galen Center, stringing together 10 straight wins and boasting a 13-1 home record. They remain the only team to have beaten UCLA this season and have held a top-seven spot in the AP Poll for all 16 weeks, peaking at No. 3.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the USC Trojans vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini NCAA Women's Basketball game, plus plenty more.

USC Trojans vs Illinois Fighting Illini: Date and tip-off time

The USC Trojans and the Illinois Fighting Illini will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at Galen Center in Southern California, United States.

Date Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Galen Center Location Southern California, United States

How to watch USC Trojans vs Illinois Fighting Illini on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the USC Trojans and the Illinois Fighting Illini on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

USC Trojans team news & key performers

The win over Michigan State not only improved USC to 24-2 overall and 14-1 in Big Ten play, but it also locked in a double bye for the Big Ten Tournament, ensuring a top-four seed. Watkins and Iriafen combined for 52 points, while Kennedy Smith added 13 points, and Rayah Marshall controlled the glass with 12 rebounds. Michigan State had a strong showing from Grace VanSlooten, who poured in a game-high 29 points, while Julia Ayrault notched a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double, and Theryn Hallock contributed 12 points.

Illinois Fighting Illini news & key performers

On the Illinois side, Adalia McKenzie led the charge with 18 points, with 12 of those coming in the second half on 3-of-6 shooting. She was relentless on the boards, pulling down three offensive rebounds, while also swiping two steals. Impressively, she played all 40 minutes for the third straight game.

Berry Wallace, making her first career start, made an immediate impact with 13 points, knocking down 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. The true freshman also grabbed six rebounds and matched her career high with two steals.