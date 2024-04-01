How to watch today's USC Trojans vs. UConn Huskies Women's NCAA March Madness Elite Eight game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the USC Trojans vs. UConn Huskies Women's NCAA March Madness Elite Eight game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

In a battle between two of the best guards in the country, Paige Bueckers and the no. 3 seed UConn Huskies (32-5) and JuJu Watkins and the No. 1 seed USC Trojans (29-5) square off for the final spot in this year's Women's NCAA March Madness Final Four at Moda Center on Monday night.

UConn are one of the most decorated teams in the NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament with 11 titles to their name, but their most recent NCAA championship crown came in 2016 - the last in a sequence of four straight March Madness triumphs.

The Huskies reached the quarter-final stage by defeating the Duke Devils 53-45 in the Sweet 16 on Saturday. Meanwhile, two-time tournament winners the Trojans are looking to make their first Final Four berth since back in 1986. Lindsay Gottlieb's side advanced to the Elite 8 with a 74-70 victory over the Baylor Bears at the weekend.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's USC Trojans vs. UConn Huskies Women's NCAA March Madness Game.

USC Trojans vs. UConn Huskies tip-off time & stadium

The Trojans will face off against the Huskies this Monday, April 1, 2024, at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA March Madness Elite Eight match is set at 9:15 p.m. ET/ 6:15 p.m. PT.

Date Monday, April 1, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:15 p.m. ET/ 6:15 p.m. PT Venue Moda Center Location Portland, Oregan

How to watch the USC Trojans vs. UConn Huskies NCAA March Madness match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's Women's NCAA March Madness Elite Eight game between the USC Trojans and the UConn Huskies can watch the game live on ESPN.

To stream the game online, the best streaming service is Fubo, which offers 180+ live TV channels, including all the channels you need to watch NCAA Division 1 women's basketball online.

Fubo's current channel lineup includes ESPN, ABC, ESPNU, Pac-12, ACCN, SEC Network and more, plus 1000 hours of free DVR. What that means: Fubo lets you watch a women’s college basketball live feed online or record the games to watch a replay back on-demand later.

Fubo has a seven-day free trial offer that you can use to watch NCAA women's basketball online for free. Their current promo also saves you $20 off your first month, with pricing starting from just $59.99/month after your free trial is up.

USC vs. UConn Team News and Key Performers

USC Tigers Team News

Juju Watkins, a freshman, is a rising star in the women's basketball game, ranking second in the country with 27.0 PPG behind Iowa's Caitlin Clark (31.7). Lifting USC to heights it hasn't seen since the early 1990s, the 6' 2" guard is considered the leading contender for national freshman of the year while also establishing herself as a player of the year candidate.

Watkins went 8-for-28 from the floor in one of her less effective games versus Baylor, but she still scored 30 points and was key defensively for the Trojans, with four blocks in the Trojans' close victory.

McKenzie Forbes is the second top-scorer, averaging 14PPG to go with 3.1 RPG and 3.3 APG. Rayah Marshall is averaging a double-double this season, with 10.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

UConn Huskies Team News

After two injury-riddled seasons, junior guard Paige Bueckers is back to her best self and has been sensational for the Huskies, guiding them to their 28th Elite Eight appearance while averaging 27.8 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 4.5 APG, 3.2 steals and 2.7 blocks in the postseason.

After losing five expected contributors to season-ending injuries, the Huskies are surviving with a light bench. Second-leading scorer Aaliyah Edwards suffered a broken nose during the Big East tournament, but is averaging 14.3 PPG and 9.3 RPG in the NCAA tournament. Redshirt freshman Ice Brady was the only player who came off the bench in UConn's regional semifinal win against Duke where they almost capitulated towards the end.

Head-to-Head Records

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two colleges' women's basketball programs.