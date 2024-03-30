How to watch today's USC Trojans vs. Baylor Bears Women's NCAA March Madness game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the USC Trojans vs. Baylor Bears Women's NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

A Sweet 16 contest features the No. 1-seed USC Trojans (28-5) and the No. 5-seed Baylor Bears (26-7) locking horns on Saturday at Moda Center with a ticket to the Elite Eight of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

Baylor defeat to Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals left the Bears with a lot to prove heading into March Madness. They have bounced back well since, beating Vanderbilt and then No. 4-seeded Virginia Tech on the first weekend of the Big Dance.

USC, meanwhile, breezed through the first two NCAA tournament games and will look to put Baylor to the sword here.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's USC Trojans vs. Baylor Bears Women's NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 Game.

USC Trojans vs. Baylor Bears tip-off time & stadium

The Trojans will face off against the Bears this Saturday, March 30, 2024, at the Moda Centre in Portland, Oregon. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA Sweet 16 match is set at 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT.

Date Saturday, March 30, 2024 Tip-off Time 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT Venue Moda Centre Location Portland, Oregon

How to watch the USC Trojans vs. Baylor Bears NCAA March Madness match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's Women's NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 game between the USC Trojans and the Baylor Bears can watch the game live on ESPN.

To stream the game online, the best streaming service is Fubo, which offers 180+ live TV channels, including all the channels you need to watch NCAA Division 1 women's basketball online.

Fubo's current channel lineup includes ESPN, ABC, ESPNU, Pac-12, ACCN, SEC Network and more, plus 1000 hours of free DVR. What that means: Fubo lets you watch a women’s college basketball live feed online or record the games to watch a replay back on-demand later.

Fubo has a seven-day free trial offer that you can use to watch NCAA women's basketball online free. Their current promo also saves you $20 off your first month, with pricing starting from just $59.99/month after your free trial is up.

USC Trojans vs. Baylor Bears Team News and Key Performers

USC Trojans Team News

Linsday Gottlieb is just in her third season as USC's head coach, and has taken the Trojans to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1994. The Trojans enjoyed a breakout season last year, but the addition of freshman JuJu Watkins has taken them to new heights.

Watkins (26.9 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 2.4 steals per game) has averaged 25.5 points and eight rebounds in her first two NCAA Tournament games and has already broken the USC single-season scoring record.

The team has other players who can step up on any given night, notably McKenzie Forbes (14 PPG). The graduate student is playing her best basketball of the season, with at least 17 points scored in the previous four games.

Baylor Bears Team News

Baylor have done extremely well despite losing Kim Mulkey to LSU. The Bears have as many as six players averaging over 8 PPG, and four of them record at least five rebounds per game. Sophomore forward Bella Fontleroy (9.9 PPG, 1.1 steals per game) was the star of the show in the first round with 19 points and 11 rebounds against Vanderbilt.

In the Second Round, junior guard Jada Walker stole the limelight with a career-high 28 points against Virginia Tech.

Head-to-Head Records

This is the first-ever meeting between these two college's Women's basketball programs since the turn of the century.