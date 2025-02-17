How to watch today's USA vs Sweden NHL 4 Nations Face-Off game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off game between Team USA and Team Sweden, as well as puck drop time and team news.

Team USA has become the first squad to secure a place in Thursday's championship showdown, thanks to a commanding 3-1 triumph over Canada. Before shifting their focus to the final, the Americans must first take on a Sweden side fighting for survival in the last round of the Four Nations Face-Off group stage on Monday.

The stakes for this contest hinge on the earlier clash between Canada and Finland. If either team prevails in regulation, the matchup between USA and Sweden will be reduced to a mere formality, as the Americans have already locked in their spot. However, if Canada vs. Finland stretches into overtime, Sweden can steal the last ticket to the title game with a regulation win over Team USA.

Still, the Americans haven't checked off their biggest goal just yet. After steamrolling Finland 6-1 in their opener on Thursday and grinding out a hard-fought victory over Canada on Saturday, USA stands alone as the tournament's only undefeated squad. Now, they’ll look to maintain that momentum heading into the final.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch USA vs Sweden NHL 4 Nations Face-Off game, plus plenty more.

USA vs Sweden: Date and puck-drop time

USA will square off against Sweden in an epic NHL 4 Nations Face-Off clash on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Monday, February 17, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch USA vs Sweden on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

USA vs Sweden team news

USA team news

Team USA came out swinging in the Four Nations Face-Off, dismantling Finland 6-1 in the tournament opener before securing a 3-1 victory over Canada in Montreal on Saturday night. The game wasted no time igniting fireworks, as just nine seconds in, the Tkachuk brothers and J.T. Miller each dropped the gloves in separate bouts.

While the brawls set the tone early, Matthew Tkachuk suffered an undisclosed injury later in the contest, forcing him to miss the final 12-plus minutes of the third period. If he's unable to suit up—or if USA opts to play it safe—Chris Kreider could step in. With their spot in Thursday’s final already secured, the Americans may take a cautious approach to lineup decisions.

Connor Hellebuyck showed exactly why he's regarded as the best in the business in their last game. The Jets netminder put on a goaltending clinic, delivering a string of highlight-reel stops—none more impressive than a rapid-fire sequence in the second period. Within an 11-second span, he denied Nathan MacKinnon, Drew Doughty, and Thomas Harley in spectacular fashion.

Just 22 seconds after his clutch stop on Harley, the momentum swung completely as Dylan Larkin capitalized on a two-on-one rush, burying what proved to be the game-winner.

Sweden team news

On the other side, Sweden has endured back-to-back heartbreakers, falling 4-3 in overtime to Canada on Wednesday before suffering the same fate against Finland on Saturday.

Filip Gustavsson had a rough outing against the Finns, surrendering two goals on just four shots before getting the hook after the first period. Linus Ullmark took over in relief and is the likely starter for Monday’s must-win clash against USA—a game with added significance as it takes place in Boston, where he starred for the Bruins from 2021-24.

The Swedes are still in the hunt for a championship berth, but their path is clear: they need a regulation win to keep their dreams alive.

USA vs Sweden rosters