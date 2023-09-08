Uruguay vs Chile: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier between Uruguay and Chile, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Uruguay and Chile will begin their round of qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup at the Centenario Stadium on Friday. Given that South America could have as many as seven countries participating in the tournament, both nations are likely to have high expectations for qualification.

Uruguay are unbeaten in their last five games, which includes their final group game of the 2022 World Cup. This is going to be their first competitive fixture since the big event, and they will hope to kickstart the campaign on a winning note. Their opponents Chile have failed to qualify in their last two attempts and thus will be desperate to get points in the bag.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Uruguay vs Chile kick-off time

Date: September 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 7 pm EDT Venue: Centenario Stadium

The game between Uruguay and Chile will be played at the Centenario Stadium on Friday. Kick-off is at 7 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Uruguay vs Chile online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Fanatiz in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Uruguay team news

Injuries have sidelined key Uruguay players like Ronald Araujo and midfielders Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, and Matias Vecino.

Manuel Ugarte and Federico Valverde are expected to step up in midfield whereas Darwin Nunez takes the forward role in the absence of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani - the duo has not been picked since the World Cup exit. Other notable omissions in the squad are Lucas Torreira, Sebastian Coates, and Jose Maria Gimenez.

Uruguay predicted XI: Rochet; Puma Rodriguez, Caceres, Vina, Olivera; Valverde, Ugarte, De La Cruz; Pellistri, Gomez, Nunez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rochet, Mele, Israel Defenders: Viña, Olivera, Piquerez, Méndez, Cáceres, Bueno, Rodríguez, Olaza Midfielders: Valverde, Nández, de la Cruz, Ugarte, Carballo, Martínez Forwards: Gómez, Rodríguez, Núñez, Torres, Pellistri, Canobbio, Olivera

Chile team news

The iconic Chilean trio of Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal, and Gary Medel are still in the squad. At the same time, Claudio Bravo seems to be out of Berizzo's future plans, as Gabriel Arias is likely to be the starting goalkeeper.

Injuries have forced Eugenio Mena, Javier Altamirano, Damian Pizarro, and Bruno Barticciotto—who debuted with two goals against the Dominican Republic—to withdraw.

Chile predicted XI: Arias; Delgado, Medel, Maripan, Suazo; Pulgar, Valdes, Aranguiz, Vidal; Sanchez, Brereton Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arias, Cortes, Campos, Ahumada, Carreno Defenders: Medel, Maripán, Suazo, Delgado, Kuscevic, Mehssatou, Soto, Catalán, Díaz, Galdames, González, Gutiérrez, Loyola, Villagra Midfielders: Vidal, Aránguiz, Pulgar, Valdés, Núñez, Méndez, Alarcón, Osorio, Echeverría, Assadi, Canales, Chamorro, Fuentealba, Pérez Forwards: Sánchez, Brereton Díaz, Bolados, Aravena, Montes, Alfaro, Guerrero

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2022 Chile 0 - 2 Uruguay World Cup qualifier June 2021 Uruguay 1 - 1 Chile Copa America October 2020 Uruguay 2 - 1 Chile World Cup qualifier June 2019 Chile 0 - 1 Uruguay Copa America November 2016 Chile 3 - 1 Uruguay World Cup qualifier

