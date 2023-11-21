Uruguay vs Bolivia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Uruguay and Bolivia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Uruguay will eye a win and the top spot in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers standings when they host Bolivia at the Centenario Stadium on Tuesday.

Uruguay have won their last two games and are second in the standings with 10 points, behind leaders Argentina who have 12 points from five matches.

Bolivia's form has been miserable. They are ninth in the standings having won just one out of their first five qualifiers so far.

Uruguay vs Bolivia kick-off time

Date: November 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 6.30 pm ET Venue: Centenario Stadium

The game between Uruguay and Bolivia will be played at the Centenario Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 6.30 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Uruguay vs Bolivia online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Fanatiz in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Uruguay team news

Uruguay will be without midfielder Nahitan Nandez due to injury, and Matias Vecino has been excluded from the squad for this match.

Surprisingly, Joaquin Piquerez and Lucas Olaza have been left out of the defensive lineup, and Santiago Bueno is also absent due to limited playing time at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Having recovered from their injuries, Jose Maria Gimenez and Rodrigo Bentancur, are likely to be considered for starts.

Uruguay predicted XI: Rochet; R Araujo, Caceres, Gimenez, Olivera; Ugarte, Valverde, De la Cruz; Pellistri, Nunez, De Arrascaeta.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rochet, Israel, Mele Defenders: Mendez, Cacares, Rodríguez, Olivera, Viña, Araujo, Gimenez Midfielders: Valverde, Ugarte, de la Cruz Forwards: Canobbio, Araujo, Torres, Rodríguez, Pellistri, Olivera, De Arrascaeta, Nunez, Bentancur

Bolivia team news

While Boris Cespedes was unexpectedly left out of the Bolivian squad, his absence didn't hinder them as they secured a 2-0 victory against Peru.

After a clean sheet in the previous match, Jose Sagredo is poised to start again at center-back, marking his 50th cap.

Bolivia predicted XI: Viscarra; Quinteros, Haquin, Sagredo, Fernandez; Justiniano, R Vaca, Miguelito; H Vaca, Marcelo Moreno, Algaranaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lampe, Viscarra, Cordano Defenders: Sagredo, Bejarano, Fernández, Haquin, Quinteros, Medina, Cuéllar, Vaca, Durán Midfielders: Justiniano, Ramallo, Bejarano, Vaca, Villarroel, Arrascaita, Villamil, Chura, Terceros Forwards: Martins, Algarañaz, Miranda, Cuéllar, Reinoso

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 2021 Bolivia 3 - 0 Uruguay World Cup Qualifiers September 2021 Uruguay 4 - 2 Bolivia World Cup Qualifiers June 2021 Bolivia 0 - 2 Uruguay Copa America October 2017 Uruguay 4 - 2 Bolivia World Cup Qualifiers October 2015 Bolivia 0 - 2 Uruguay World Cup Qualifiers

