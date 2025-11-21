How to watch today's UNLV vs Hawaii NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Riding on red-hot form, the UNLV Rebels will be up against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in a much-anticipated NCAAF clash this weekend. In the build-up to this game, there is not much to differentiate between the two sides, as both contingents have a decent list of players sidelined. Moreover, their forms have been commendable too, as both teams enter this game on the back of victories.

The Rebels have a strong home record (4-1), and their consecutive wins against Utah State (29-26) and CO State (42-10) will act as a morale booster to ensure yet another victory at home. However, it will not be easy, because the Rainbow Warriors literally dismantled San Diego State (38-6) in their latest fixture. Since October, they have played four games and lost only once. While their 2-2 form on the road might be a reason to worry, Hawaii will give it their best to restrict the Rebels in the process of fighting for their badge.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

UNLV vs Hawaii: Date & kick-off time

The UNLV vs Hawaii game will be played on November 21 at Allegiant Stadium.

Date November 21, 2025 Kick-off Time 10:30 PM ET / 07:30 PM PT Venue Allegiant Stadium Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch UNLV vs Hawaii on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : Fox Sports 1

: Fox Sports 1 Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

If you are unable to watch the game due to a geo-restriction, you can use a VPN to bypass it. For live streaming sports, we always recommend ExpressVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.

UNLV vs Hawaii Team News

UNLV Team News

Among the recent injuries, UNLV will miss players like offensive guard Ed Haynes, tight end Var'Keyes Gumms and linebacker Jordan Eubanks, who have been ruled out for this fixture. They have a huge list of questionable players, including the likes of offensive guard Reid Williams, defensive lineman Andre Porter, wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons, cornerback Tre Fulton and quarterback Cameron Friel.

Hawaii Team News

While Hawaii have no questionables for this game, they have a long list of players who have been sidelined for this game. Some of the key individuals are wide receiver Nick Cenacle, cornerback Julian Smith, defensive lineman Ha'aheo Dela Cruz, linebacker Alika Cavaco-Amoy, offensive guard Josh Tavui, and tight end Oakie Salave'a.