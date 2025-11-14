How to watch UNLV vs Baylor NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Baylor hits the road for the first time this season on Friday night, carrying a 3–1 mark in road openers under Nicki Collen as they head into a stern early-season exam at UNLV.

The Lady Rebels, fresh off a convincing win over DePaul, have kicked off their campaign at 2–0 and now welcome the No. 7-ranked Bears to the Cox Pavilion. UNLV will enter as clear underdogs, but this matchup offers a golden chance to plant a flag nationally. With the Lady Rebs aiming to reclaim their spot atop the Mountain West, a victory over a top-10 powerhouse would send shockwaves through the conference and beyond.

Baylor also stands at 2–0, opening the season with an emphatic takedown of Duke before cruising past Lindenwood. The Bears have their eyes fixed on a deep run through March, but UNLV’s ambitions are just as lofty. The Lady Rebels won’t shy away from the fight, and they won’t be bullied on their home floor.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the UNLV vs Baylor NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

UNLV vs Baylor: Date and tip-off time

The Rebels will face off against the Bears in an exciting NCAAW game on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Friday, November 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT Venue Cox Pavilion Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch UNLV vs Baylor on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between UNLV and Baylor live on CBSSN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

UNLV vs Baylor team news & key performers

UNLV Rebels team news

Out west, UNLV's frontcourt is being driven by a breakout star of its own. Sophomore forward Meadow Roland has emerged as the Lady Rebels’ go-to force, though teammate Aaliyah Alexander isn't far behind.

Roland has been a revelation, averaging 17.5 points, 12 boards, and 2.5 blocks per night while dominating on both ends. After earning Mountain West Sixth Person and Freshman of the Year honors last season, she's clearly taken another leap, and UNLV is reaping the rewards.

Baylor Bears team news

Baylor hits the floor this season with a refreshed identity, rolling out a revamped lineup that includes six newcomers and a retooled coaching staff. The headline additions are the trio arriving from Auburn: assistant head coach Johnnie Harris, redshirt sophomore guard Taliah Scott, and sophomore forward Yuting Deng, all key pieces in Baylor's bid to reshape its core.

Despite the turnover, the Bears still boast more long-term continuity under Nicki Collen than anyone else in the Big 12. Four players are now entering their fourth season with Collen, the highest total in the conference. BYU has two such returners, while Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, and Texas Tech each have only one. The 2022 recruiting haul, Kyla Abraham, Bella Fontleroy, and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, remains fully intact, a rare feat in today’s transfer-heavy climate.

Veteran guard Jana Van Gytenbeek, who lost her third year to injury, received a medical extension and is back to cap off her collegiate journey in Waco.