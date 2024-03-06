This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Copa de la Liga Profesional
Union vs Boca Juniors: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between Union and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Union will take on Boca Juniors in a Liga Profesional Argentina fixture at the Estadio 15 de Abril on Wednesday.

Only a point separates these two teams in the standings after eight rounds. After back-to-back winless games, the visitors beat Belgrano 3-2 in their most recent outing, thanks to a hat-trick by Edinson Cavani.

Union have won their last two games and have scored six goals in that period. They will be hopeful of getting a third win in a row but it will be a difficult contest up against Boca Juniors.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Union vs Boca Juniors kick-off time

Date:March 6, 2024
Kick-off time:5.15 pm ET
Venue:Estadio 15 de Abril

The match will be played at the Estadio 15 de Abril on Wednesday, with kick-off at 5.15 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Union vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
ViXWatch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and Vix in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Union team news

There are no fresh injury concerns to deal with for Union ahead of their clash against Boca Juniors.

They will be looking to get on a winning run after having won their last two matches.

Union predicted XI: Campisi, Pardo, Paz, Fascendini, Pittón, Banega, Del Blanco, Mosqueira, Gamba, Luna Diale, Morales

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:González, Meuli, Campisi
Defenders:Calderón, Corvalán, Morales, Piris, Franzotti, Gerometta, Vera, Del Blanco, O'Neill, Profini, Ludueña, Paz
Midfielders:Roldán, Zenón, Tanda, Mosqueira, Comas, Verde, Banega, Moyano, Venetucci
Forwards:Diale, Morales, González, Meynier, Dómina, Juárez, Orsini

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors will have to deal with the absence of key players. Former Manchester United defender Marcus Rojo has been injured since November and will continue to be unavailable for selection.

Pol Fernandez will also be missing due to an ankle problem.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Advincula, Lema, Figal, Saracchi; Campuzano, Fernandez; Zenon, Medina, Janson; Miguel Merentiel.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Romero, Brey, García
DefendersAdvíncula, Rojo, Fabra, Blanco, Saracchi, Valentini, Figal, Weigandt, Blondel, Lema
Midfielders:Medina, Fernández, Campuzano, Bullaude, Taborda, Fernández, Ramírez
Forwards:Cavani, Benedetto, Zeballos, Merentiel, Langoni, Zenón, Janson, Briasco

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
21/10/23Boca Juniors 2 - 1 UniónLiga Profesional Argentina
07/07/23Unión 0 - 0 Boca JuniorsLiga Profesional Argentina
25/06/22Boca Juniors 1 - 2 UniónLiga Profesional Argentina
17/07/21Unión 1 - 1 Boca JuniorsLiga Profesional Argentina
12/04/21Unión 1 - 0 Boca JuniorsLiga Profesional Argentina

Useful links

