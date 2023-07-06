Union vs Boca Juniors: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Unión and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning Argentine Primera Division champions Boca Juniors will be in action on Thursday, with Jorge Almiron's side set to face Union at the Estadio 15 de Abril.

Currently languishing in 24th place in the Primera Division table, Union are having another dismal season after finishing 22nd (out of 27) last season.

Although they are still not guaranteed to retain their top-flight status, they don't have much need to worry just yet, because they are six points ahead of Arsenal de Sarandi who are rooted to the bottom of the standings with five rounds remaining in the season.

Union's six-game undefeated league streak came to an end last weekend when they were narrowly beaten 1-0 away against Atletico Tucuman. Kily Gonzalez's troops will be looking to bounce back with a positive result this Thursday and will fancy themselves on home turf, having collected seven points from their last three matches at the Estadio 15 de Abril.

Things haven't gone as planned for Boca Juniors this season. Although the Team from La Bombonera have fared well in Copa Libertadores, they are enduring their worst domestic campaign in recent memory.

It is clearly evident that they will have to relinquish the title of Argentina's champion to their biggest opponent, River Plate, who are nine points clear at the top of the table. The mighty Boca Juniors have not even looked like a shadow of their former selves in the league.

Nevertheless, they are trying to get back on track and will look to extend their winning streak to three matches against Union as they aim to continue their climb in the table towards the places that lead to international competitions for the next campaign.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Unión vs Boca Juniors kick-off time

Date: July 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 4 pm ET/ 1 pm PT Venue: Estadio de Abril

Union and Boca Juniors face off on July 6th at Estadio de Abril in Sante Fe. Kickoff is set for 4:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 1:00 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Unión vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ and available to stream live online through ViX+.

Team news & squads

Unión team news

Daniel Juarez (knee) is set to miss his seventh game in a row in Argentina's top flight due to injury, while Franco Calderon and Junior Marabel are doubtful after missing the 0-1 defeat to Atletico Tucuman last time out.

Despite the defeat in the last game, Union Santa Fe boss Gustavo Munua is expected to stick with the three at the back formation and will retain most of the starting XI from Saturday's clash, with Imanol Machuca and 17-year-old Jeronimo Domina set to spearhead the forward line for the hosts.

Union possible XI: Moyano; Vera, Paz, Piris, Corvalan, Zenon; Roldan, Gordillo, Luna; Domina, Machuca.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moyano, Gonzalez Defenders: Vera, Paz, Corvalan, Piris, Luduena, Gerometta Midfielders: Gordillo, Mosqueira, Comas, Aued, Roldan, Canete, Zenon Forwards: Domina, Machuca, Del Blanco, T. Gonzalez, Castrillon

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors will travel to Santa Fe without the availability of six injury absentees. Luis Advincula, Ezequiel Fernandez, Dario Benedetto, and Exequiel Zeballos are all out with respective knee issues and Norberto Briasco with an ankle problem. Former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo, who is recovering from a calf muscle injury, misses out as well, but could return to the pitch in early August for the first time in a long while.

Head coach Jorge Almiron is unlikely to make wholesale changes to the side that secured impressive back-to-back wins over Monagas (4-0) and Sarmiento Union (2-0). With six goals so far this season, Miguel Merentiel tops Boca Juniors' goal-scoring charts. The Uruguayan striker is expected to continue to spearhead the attack with the supply from Cristian Medina, Guillermo Fernandez, and Valentin Barco.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Weigandt, Valdez, Figal, Fabra; Rolon, Valera; G. Fernandez, Medina, Barco; Merentiel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Garcia Defenders: Valdez, Figal, V. Barco, Fabra, Weignadt, Valentini, Roncaglia Midfielders: Anselmino, Varela, Gonzalez, Rolon, Fernandez, Carrasco, Cortes, Montes Forwards: Merentiel, Orsini, Vazquez

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides last played in June 2022, in a game which Union won by a narrow margin of 2-1. Boca Juniors have registered a record of two wins, one draw, and two losses in their last five matches.

Date Match Competition 25/6/22 Boca Juniors 1-2 Union Argentina Primera Division 17/7/21 Union 1-1 Boca Juniors Argentina Primera Division 12/4/21 Union 1-0 Boca Juniors Copa Argentina 25/11/19 Boca Juniors 2-0 Union Argentina Primera Division 2/3/19 Union 1-3 Boca Juniors Argentina Primera Division

Useful links