Union SG vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Union SG and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will host Union SG in their final Europa League group stage game at Lotto Park on Thursday.

Liverpool are leading Group E with 12 points from five matches. They have already qualified from the group but will want to end the group stage with another win. Their opponents have an outside chance of making it to the knockout stages and that should help this encounter become exciting.

The Reds will be looking to record their fifth consecutive win across all competitions whereas the Belgian team will be looking to make it four wins in a row. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Union SG vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date: December 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 12.45pm ET Venue: Lotto Park

The game between Union SG and Liverpool will be played at Lotto Park on Thursday. Kick-off is at 12.45pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Union SG vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ and ViX+ in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Union SG team news

Union SG enters Thursday's match with a fully fit squad, except for midfielder Charles Vanhoutte, who is set to serve a one-match suspension due to accumulated yellow cards.

Mohamed Amoura, the team's leading goal scorer, secured a brace in the previous weekend's victory over Charleroi, bringing his total goals across all competitions to 13. He will once again be the player to watch out for.

Union SG predicted XI: Moris; Mac Allister, Burgess, Machida; Castro-Montes, Amani, Rasmussen, Puertas, Lapoussin; Amoura, Nilsson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Imbrechts, Wenssens, Moris Defenders: Mac Allister, Sorinola, Burgess, François, Sykes, Sadiki, Machida, Leysen Midfielders: Rasmussen, Lazare, Lapoussin, Castro-Montes, Puertas, Huygevelde Forwards: Kabangu, Eckert, Teklab, Rodríguez, Terho, Nilsson, Amoura

Liverpool team news

In Liverpool's camp, Alexis Mac Allister faces a race against time to play against his brother Kevin Mac Allister, who is expected to start in defense for Union SG. Alexis is nursing a knee injury sustained in the recent clash against Sheffield United.

Liverpool will be without five players for the upcoming fixture: Joel Matip , Diogo Jota, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, and Stefan Bajcetic, all requiring additional time in the treatment room.

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Endo, Jones; Elliott, Nunez, Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Doak

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be just the second meeting between Union SG and Liverpool. In the home leg of the group stage clash in October 2023, Diogo Jota and Ryan Gravenberch scored for Liverpool in a 2-0 win.

